‘Natural flavor with other natural flavors’: Expert explains how Celsius energy drink ‘deceives’ you

If you’re one of the many who reach for a Celsius to power through your workouts, you might want to sit down for this one. A viral TikTok has just revealed some truth about the so-called “healthy” energy drink, and it’s stirring up quite the conversation.

The TikToker, Wasim (@imjustwasim), armed with a can of the Mango Passion Fruit flavor, starts off with what seems like an innocent ingredient check. But wait—despite the “natural flavor” claim, there’s not a trace of actual mango or passion fruit to be found.

And the plot thickens. Celsius prides itself on skipping out on certain artificial sweeteners, but don’t let that fool you. The TikToker reveals that sucralose, the sweetener used instead, might just be playing a game of hide and seek with your health, potentially messing with your DNA and gut bacteria.

With a hefty dose of caffeine and a cocktail of synthetic vitamins, this drink is less of a gym buddy and more of a “science experiment.” The TikToker’s advice? Swap it out for some good ol’ organic coffee or tea.

Surprisingly, the comment section remained committed to the popular energy drink despite the warnings.

“I’m still drinking it,” the top comment read, echoing a resounding sentiment among many users who remained undaunted by the revelations.

“That’s why I only drink heathy vodka,” another commenter joked.

A third viewer took a more existential approach, encouraging people to enjoy life and ignore the warnings, writing, “People life is short, everything we eat and drink is dangerous these days.”

However, there seems to be some merit to the TikToker’s claims: A recent class action lawsuit against Celsius has come to light. According to a recent article, people who have purchased Celsius energy drinks may be eligible for compensation. The lawsuit, filed in November, accused Celsius of misleading labels that claimed the drinks contained “no preservatives,” despite the presence of citric acid. The company contested the allegations but the settlement remained.

But the concerns don’t stop at misleading labels. A recent report highlights the potential dangers energy drinks pose to the most vulnerable among us: children and teens. The popularity of these beverages is soaring among this younger demographic. And the reasons vary from improved school performance to peer pressure. However, the recommended caffeine intake for teens is no more than 100 mg per day, roughly the amount in a home-brewed cup of coffee. Yet, these energy drinks are often loaded with much higher levels of caffeine, posing a significant health risk to this vulnerable age group.

This isn’t the first time someone has complained about Celsius energy drinks. Earlier this month, another TikToker went viral after calling Celsius “cruel” for putting a product “like this” on the market after experiencing stomach pain and agitation.

“I will be seeing y’all in court,” she concluded the video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Celsius via email and Wasim via TikTok for comment.