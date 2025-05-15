It’s relatively normal for family members to interfere with your life, especially when they believe they’re doing what’s best for you.

Featured Video

But how far is too far? This is the question Reddit user u/ivysweatpants is grappling with after her mother receives a Mother’s Day card from her mother’s boyfriend masquerading as her infant daughter.

In a post on the r/AmIOverreacting subreddit, the Redditor began by explaining that she had only met her mother’s boyfriend three times, and that he lives in a different state from her mother. “They are both extremely anti-vax and both sovereign citizens and are always trying to push their views on me and my husband,” the user explained.

“My mom is so deep into the sovereign movement because of this guy (whom she met at a conference) that she has a warrant out for her arrest and a suspended license.”

Advertisement

Mother’s Day card gone wrong

After her mother’s boyfriend allegedly disrespected her boundaries by discussing vaccinating her two-year-old, the Reddit user claims that he sent her mother a Mother’s Day card saying it was from the Redditor’s young daughter without consulting the Redditor and her husband.

In the card, which was photographed by the Redditor, the “daughter” tells the grandmother, “Thanks for telling Momma to hold off on all those shots!”

Advertisement

The Redditor continues: “He even talked bad about me in the voice of my daughter in this card he sent my mom about my choice to get her vaccines—and then PROCEEDS TO SIGN HER NAME WITH HEARTS (like the letter was written by her). “WTF!??? This man has never even held my daughter, I’ve maybe said 50 words total to him ever in my life yet he’s addressing my mom in the voice of my infant daughter?!?!?”

Redditors sound off with advice

In the comments, Redditors were equally as befuddled by the situation. One Redditor called the boyfriend a “predator,” while another said that his behavior was “bat***t crazy.” Another commenter said that they got “major creep vibes” from the boyfriend and encouraged the Reddit user to stay away.

“You are definitely overreacting,” a Redditor quipped. “It’s totally normal to pretend to channel a little girl’s thoughts in efforts to stop you from vaccinating them.”

Advertisement

Elsewhere, a further commenter advised the Redditor not to downplay this situation, noting how, by making this card, the boyfriend is arguably trying to “manipulate your mother’s own reality.”

However, the most upvoted response to this Reddit post suggested that the Redditor takes the high road.

“Once you let go of it, you will live much happier,” they advised. “These messages will roll off your back and you’ll dump it in the “as expected” shit heap. Don’t let the crazy of two grown adults who you have no control over run your life. Let them be crazy and let them deal with the consequences. You are doing it right, so find peace.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

