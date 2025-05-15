Starbucks workers shows what new dress code looks like after more than 1,000 baristas go on strike

Starbucks recently instituted a new dress code. And baristas are so fed up with the changes that they’re walking out in protest.

When’s the last time you took a close look at what your Starbucks barista was wearing underneath their familiar green apron? Starbucks apparently thought this was an issue. The company issued new dress code guidelines for baristas across the United States.

Baristas are now expected to wear solid black shirts and khaki, black, or blue denim bottoms.

Some Starbucks workers are sharing on TikTok what the new dress code looks like:

According to an April memo, Starbucks promised to give each worker two free shirts to get them started.

Just a few days after the new rules went into place, baristas are pushing back. A member of Starbucks Workers United told the Associated Press that the company has “lost its way.” They accused Starbucks on focusing on micromanaging staff instead of the customer experience.

In a statement, Starbucks blasted the union for the strike and urged it to return to discussions on a labor contract agreement. The two sides attempted to restart the negotiations in February but remain at odds on wage proposals and work conditions.

Baristas are taking to TikTok to protest the changes. They question why they should pay out-of-pocket for their own uniforms, particularly when they previously purchased shirts from the company that are now in violation of dress code.

“Our union is standing up to say enough is enough, and Starbucks needs to do better by its workers,” the union wrote in a May 14 post.

