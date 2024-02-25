‘Pure theater kid’: People are loving Anne Hathaway’s reaction to Barbra Streisand’s speech at the SAG Awards

Anne Hathaway, who collectively gave everyone “the ick” during the 85th Oscars while accepting her award for Best Supporting Actress, and now has impressed everyone with her dance moves during Milan Fashion Week, has found herself at the center of another awards show ceremony highlight.

The star was recorded tearing up at the sight of a tribute video dedicated to venerated quintuple-threat entertainer Barbra Streisand.

Streisand, who was presented with a Lifetime Achievement award at the 30th annual SAG Awards on Saturday night, is being highlighted as a win for women after some complained about Barbie not getting an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, but primarily, because of her longstanding career in entertainment as a talented and respected performer.

She opened her speech with humor and cracked jokes throughout it while commenting on her career in entertainment. It wasn’t maudlin, a stark contrast to the emotional applause Anne Hathaway delivered as she heard the entertainer speak: “This is such a wonderful award to get, because you know in advance you’re gonna get it, and you don’t have to sit there and squirm,” Streisand said.

“I wanted to be in the movies, even though I knew I didn’t look like the other women on the screen,” she said. “My mother said, ‘You better learn to type.’ Somebody once asked me if I was happy. And I said, ‘Are you kidding? I’d be miserable if I was happy. And I’d like to thank all the members of the Academy for making me really miserable. Thank you.”

Anne Hathaway sobbing while Barbra Streisand walks onto the stage at the SAG Awards. talent recognizing talent! pic.twitter.com/qHBSwHF8Qg — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 25, 2024

Streisand’s name has been making the media rounds. Her award was issued around the same time folks have been glowingly talking about her memoir, My Name is Barbra, a hefty piece of literature so verbose that its audiobook version packs a 48-hour runtime.

As an entertainer, Streisand was lauded for breaking new ground as a woman in the industry—Britannica writes that she “redefined female stardom in the 1960s and ’70s with her sensitive portrayal of ethnic urban characters,” while highlighting how she was the “first major female star to command roles as a Jewish actress.”

Streisand has also been venerated for her ability to wear multiple hats in the entertainment industry: As an actress, composer, singer, producer, and director, she’s established a body of work that made her, according to many (especially the gay community) into an “icon.”

Since her storied career has clearly meant so much to so many people, it’s no wonder Hathaway got so choked up watching her deliver her acceptance speech after Jennifer Aniston and Bradley Cooper handed her the distinction.

Hathaway’s tearful response has become the subject of multiple memes on social media as well—expect to see waves of “crying Anne Hathaway” memes being used in a variety of situations.

This is the only appropriate reaction to a Barbra Streisand entrance. pic.twitter.com/HojtDa0q7w — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway is SUCH a gay man #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/wsqsv84Mz0 — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway weeping while Barbra Streisand gets her life achievement award is pure theater kid, in a nice way. #SAGAwards — Jen Chaney (@chaneyj) February 25, 2024

Anne Hathaway crying as Barbra Streisand gets on stage will forever express our joy and privilege to see a legend their flowers. #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/eLQqj9S1dF — Tim Popp, Six, Squish, Uh uh… (@popphits) February 25, 2024