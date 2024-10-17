‘[It] is getting bad. … We are making backup plans’: Food service industry worker shares warning for people who like chocolate

Whether it’s Halloween, your birthday, or just a regular Tuesday, it’s always a great time for some chocolate. But one food service industry worker recently shared a warning for people who like the sweet treat. He says they should stock up on their favorite confections in anticipation of an upcoming cocoa shortage.

TikToker Just Thoughts (@noeditsjustthoughts) posted about the impending dearth of cocoa-based products.

“Quick little heads up from the food service industry. If you like chocolate, get it now. Whatever it is,” he says.

He then explains, “For those of you that don’t know, there’s a cocoa shortage.”

He goes on to say that he thinks that for now, white chocolate is safe, but those that like milk and dark chocolate should start to store a supply.

“It’s either gonna get really expensive, or things are gonna start going away if they can’t figure out the cocoa shortage,” he says, adding that people should freeze any chocolate so it can last longer.

“As someone in the dessert food service industry, we are making backup plans to start in the coming weeks because we’re close. We’re gonna be running out of cocoa soon,” the TikToker emphasizes.

What is going on with the cocoa shortage?

According to Reuters, the price of cocoa almost doubled in the past year. With prices of chocolate’s most important raw material at an all-time high, cocoa processing plants were unable to afford to buy beans.

In Ghana and Ivory Coast, major cocoa plants have stopped or cut processing because of the shortage of beans. This has led to a price increase for cocoa, which chocolate makers offset by passing on to consumers.

Viewers already noticed changes

The video received over 346,000 views. Viewers shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“If I buy a bunch to store I’ll just eat it all in a week,” one person lamented.

“Stock up how? A variety bag of Halloween candy is $25,” another asked, complaining about the already high price of chocolate.

Others said that they had started to notice changes in their favorite cocoa-based products.

“The ridiculous thing is that manufacturers will add less cocoa and more filler to make up the difference,” one person said.

“Baking forums have been talking about this and how the sugar content is getting higher. So it’s like companies are trying to get us on the flavor of sugar instead of cocoa,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Just Thoughts via TikTok direct message for further information.

