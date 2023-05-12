‘I would’ve went home after the first meal’: Chipotle worker shares everything she eats in an 8-hour shift

A Chipotle worker shared what she eats throughout the day when she works an eight-hour shift in a viral TikTok.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user @taysjahhh where she kicks off her shift with two mini carnitas bowls followed by a cup of sweet tea. On her break, she shows she has a chicken burrito with chips and sides of guacamole and vinaigrette. Throughout the day, she snacks on a tangerine, a small cup of steak, a chicken salad, and a cup of ice.

“The mini bowls hit diff,” she captioned the video.

“Mini bowls are the best!” one viewer wrote.

“The mini bowls be hittin,” a second agreed.

In addition, the video made viewers want to work at Chipotle.

“I would never leave my job,” one user stated.

“Ima start working there for their food,” a second said.

“This why i wanna work at chipotle,” a third concurred.

Even other alleged former Chipotle workers shared how they would do the same thing.

“I used to make a mini bowl worth barbacoa Queso shredded cheese and sour cream,” one person commented.

“I went through so many chocolate milks when I worked there, and made SO many mini bowls, made the shifts easier loll,” a second shared.

“When I worked at Chipotle that’s what I did,” a third remarked.

So, how much of a discount does Chipotle give their workers? According to their website, “As a Chipotle crew member, you will receive one free meal for every daily shift. That means one entrée, one drink, and one side.”

However, viewers in the comments section weren’t the only ones who wanted to work for the Mexican Grill for the food. A TikToker previously covered by the Daily Dot shared in a TikTok how they wanted to work at the fast-casual restaurant just to be able to eat their food for free.