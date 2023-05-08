‘That was me at Wendy’s’: Worker gets job at Chipotle just so they can eat their food for free

A high schooler went viral for getting a job at Chipotle simply because she wanted their food for free.

In a short TikTok, Dior (@diordabrat.d) was in the process of eating one of the chain’s burrito bowls while donning a Chipotle uniform—which included a black shirt with the company’s logo, a black hat, and a black apron. As of Monday morning, her video had over 843,000 views.

“Not Chipotle being so good I went & got a job there just so I can eat for free,” read text overlay on the video.

According to Chipotle’s career site, crew members receive one free meal per every “daily shift.” (In a comment, Dior said her bowl had white and brown rice, chicken, steak, queso, and everything else but green salsa).

At least one former employee shared on Quora that Chipotle workers get their free meal either during their lunch break, or before or after their shift—depending on how many hours they work. In addition, employees reportedly get a 50% discount on their days off.

“Watch me gain 250 lbs,” Dior wrote in the video’s caption.

In the comments, several viewers shared that they, too, have worked for places just for the discounted food.

“Me tooooo plus the pay is pretty good,” read the top-liked comment.

“The only reason why I work there!” another viewer said.

“I once worked at a sushi restaurant with an engineering degree just so I could be near sushi all the time. Yeah, I had a serious obsession,” wrote a third TikToker.

Others said that they’ve done the same thing—only to eventually get tired of the food.

“This was me at Wendy’s and now I can’t even think about Wendy’s without hearing those damn beeps,” said one user.

“I’m sick of it now,” another comment said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dior via TikTok comment and to Chipotle by email.