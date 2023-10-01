‘I hate restocking it every 5 minutes fr’: Chipotle customers stock up on napkins, utensils and bottles of Tabasco hot sauce to take home

It seems some Chipotle customers are finding ways to “get back” at the chain for its constantly increasing prices by getting their money’s worth elsewhere: loading up on napkins, plastic forks, spoons, knives, and even entire bottles of hot sauce.

TikToker @thegreats_ recorded themselves pulling off a score of amenities that would make people who have had enough of the Mexican-style fare franchise’s prices glow with pride.

They posted their forks-and-napkins score in a viral clip that’s garnered over 3.9 million views as of Sunday, but some users didn’t find their video all that amusing.

A text overlay in the video reads, “Pov: everytime you got to Chipotle,” and shows a woman digging through the napkins dispenser grabbing a massive wad of them, and stuffing them into a paper bag.

“We need spoons,” a voice says off-camera. Another voice responds, presumably the person recording the clip, “Oh, those are forks.”

Someone then grabs various plastic utensils and eventually a couple of bottles of Tabasco hot sauce into the bag. The woman helping him stuff his bag full of bonus amenities smiles and laughs into the camera before the clip ends.

One viewer claiming to be a former Chipotle employee remarked it was behavior like this that would keep store management from having locations stocked.

“No because I used to work at chipotle and we wouldn’t order new stuff for months,” they said.

Another former Chipotle worker wasn’t too enthused to see this type of behavior, writing, “I swear this was my biggest trigger cause I always gotta restock every hour.”

“I hate restocking it every 5 minutes fr,” another echoed.

Excessive consumption of disposable items/amenities can have a significant effect on a business’s bottom line, as highlighted by a South Coast Today story posted to The Standard-Times in 2011. The piece highlights how a disgruntled family on a road trip stopped by a fast food location only to discover that there weren’t any napkins available for them to enjoy, as if throngs of folks were waiting for the location’s “napkin drop” to happen like it was a sneaker launch.

A pizza store owner told the outlet that she ended up spending $270 more a week on utensils and napkins because folks were always grabbing more than they needed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle and The Greats via email for further comment.