‘Chipotle has been scamming us’: Customer slams Chipotle after receiving ‘large’ bag of chips

In 2023, foot traffic to Chipotle grew by 7 percent, netting the company a record $2.52 billion in profits. And unlike McDonald’s or Starbucks, Chipotle reported that same-store sales rose by 8.4%, 1.3% more than the StreetAccount estimate. However, customers seem more dissatisfied with the chain than ever before.

Frustration over Chipotle has been a growing trend among internet users. Multiple viral TikToks decry the portion sizes of Chipotle items, from vinaigrette dressing to chips, while others point out high prices and extra charges.

Recently, TikTok food critic Keith Lee added fuel to the fire with an updated review of the fast food chain. Unfortunately for Chipotle, Lee gave the burrito bowl a “2 out of 10,” claiming it was freezing cold and lacking spice. The quesadilla fared a bit better with a “2.5 out of 10.”

His opinion conformed with a growing array of dissatisfied customers. “I just have to be honest. I don’t mean no harm in no kind of way. Something changed, and I don’t know what it is,” Lee said.

This review is a serious blow to Chipotle. Previously, he celebrated the launch of the Fajita Quesadilla, a new digital menu item inspired by a TikTok trend popularized by Alexis Frost and Lee himself in Las Vegas. According to KSNV Las Vegas, the chain even surprised them with altered signage reading “Chipotlee” and “Chipotlex” in their honor.

Encouraged by the famed food critic’s poor review, another TikToker, Misterio_Queen (@misterio_queen), posted more evidence of how little customers receive with their orders. The video quickly went viral, garnering 603,000 views as of publication.

Misterio_Queen begins her video by zooming in on the inside of her large chip bag. Barely a dozen chips littered the bottom of the bag.

“I’m glad Keith Lee called out Chipotle yesterday. This is supposed to be a large,” she said, shaking the bag. “Look how many chips I got. What I’m supposed to do with this?”

And if the bag wasn’t disappointing enough, she confirmed that the scant serving was intentional.

“Then I took it back, thinking it was a mistake, and he told me that it was the right amount,” she said. “This is why I don’t feel bad when I ask for a water cup and get lemonade.”

Multiple viewers sounded off on the Chipotle chip rip-off.

“At least you got your chips. I got home and they forgot my chips,” one said.

“I love Chipotle but don’t go often because it’s just too expensive for the amount of food they give,” another replied.

“Got chipotle yesterday and they barely gave me any chicken and a small handful of chips,” a third shared.

“A small must be 3 chips,” a commenter joked.

Unfortunately, a Chipotle chip rip-off isn’t an isolated incident. According to Mashed.com, all manner of companies engaged in “shrinkflation“—reducing portion sizes or charging more for the same items—in 2022 to raise profits during the 40-year high inflation spike. This phenomenon affected the entire fast food industry. Companies ranging from Domino’s to McDonald’s engaged in the practice.

The Daily Dot reached out to Misterio_Queen via TikTok comments and Chipotle via email for further information.

