‘There are 9 chips in that bag promise u’: Customer slams Chipotle after receiving ‘large’ bag of chips

Chipotle has been under fire from internet users for downsizing its portion sizes. This customer blast is no different as it calls out the Mexican restaurant for the size of its “large chips.”

With 2 million views, the video featured popular TikTok user Zach Jelks (@undos) holding a large bag of chips from Chipotle. Next, he gave his “unfiltered” opinion of it.

“Hi Chipotle! This is a large chips?” he said, folding the bag, which was mostly air. He repeated the question as he kept folding the bag, emphasizing how little was in it. Then, he held the bag with both hands. “This right here is a large chips?” the content creator reiterated. Afterward, Jelks swung his arm and flung the bag of chips in the air. “This right here is a large chips? Oh, OK!” he concluded sarcastically.

Jelks emphasized his shock in the caption, “OH!?!! NEWS TO ME!!!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Jelks via email, Instagram direct message, and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers agreed there were too few chips in the bag.

“There are 9 chips inside that bag promise u,” one viewer wrote.

“So what’s a small? Like 6 chips?” a second asked.

In addition, others shared their experiences with incomplete portions from Chipotle.

“Bro the chipotle employee gave me HALF A SCOOP of rice,” one user stated.

“Ordered a large guac and it was half full. I ordered chipotle to make myself feel better and that honestly made me cry,” a second shared.

“A chipotle worker got mad at me for asking for a LID to my bowl and then put the smallest portions ever in it then got mad again when i asked for [chips],” a third revealed.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on customers calling out the restaurant for its portions. TikToker Joey Miuccio claimed that Chipotle workers don’t give him full scoops when he orders double meat. Another content creator named Tiara unveiled the “toddler-sized” burrito bowl she received after placing an online order. Furthermore, an ex-Chipotle worker alleged that the company wanted workers to give as little as possible.

However, Chipotle vehemently denied shrinking its portions. “Guests of Chipotle can completely customize their meal in restaurants by vocalizing their desired portions, or digitally selecting extra, light, normal or on the side when choosing from the list of real ingredients,” Laurie Schalow, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Chipotle, told The New York Post. “We have not changed our portion sizes, and we continue to receive praise for the incredible value our entrees offer.”