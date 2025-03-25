‘Triple Dipper would’ve been like $5’: Woman finds Chili’s menu from 1986. Then she takes a look at the prices

As customers complain of increasing prices at restaurants, one discovered how much popular Chili’s menu items were nearly 40 years ago.

In a video with over 75,000 views, TikToker Kirsten (@karl.ofduty) flips through a worn, orange Chili’s menu from 1986.

On the first page, appetizers like nachos, chips and guacamole, and buffalo wings ranged from 95 cents to $4.95. Chili was under $3 for one order.

While the alcoholic beverages don’t list prices on the menu, just below, a milkshake only cost $1.50.

The TikToker exclaims that baby back ribs were just $7.95. Fajitas for two was $13. Impressively, adding bacon as a side was just 65 cents. Burgers in 1986 were around $4.

The caption reads, “Can we bring these prices back?!”

How much have Chili’s prices gone up?

According to a third-party website publishing Chili’s menus, prices on the items shown on the 1986 menu have gone up sharply. For example, a burger costs between $15 and $18. Fajitas cost around $27. And guacamole and chips will run you over $10.

In the comments, customers react to the price difference.

“Now you can’t go out to lunch without spending $80,” one lamented.

“When $10 was the max for the highest priced entrée available,” another pointed out.

“Eating good for $20 and then some,” a third wrote.

However, some suggested the price increase may be proportional to salary increases since 1986.

“Just think… the national pay was under $7. the prices were still high for most,” a viewer noted.

According to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, that $4 burger should cost around $11.65 following the inflation rate—significantly less than what it actually costs now.

Besides inflation, several factors may have contributed to higher food prices in 2025. Operating costs, corporate profit, and supply disruptions may also impact the cost of food at restaurants, according to NerdWallet.

Other viewers imagine how much newer, popular menu items would have cost in 1986.

“Would have thought the triple dipper was hitting numbers back then,” one wrote. Kirsten replied, “triple dipper would’ve been like $5.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Kirsten and Chili’s for further comment.

