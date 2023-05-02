​​‘This is freaken genius’: Vons shoppers use ChatGPT to create grocery list that costs less than $100

ChatGPT has a number of uses — from writing essays to news articles, people can’t stop talking about this online AI chatbot. One TikTok couple, however, recently found a new way to utilize ChatGPT: by having it create a cheap shopping list.

In the nearly 90-second video, @tyrannosaurus.rax shared how she and her partner asked ChatGPT to create a grocery list and meal plan for under $100 at Vons, a supermarket chain. As of Tuesday afternoon, her video had amassed over 405,000 views.

Throughout the video, @tyrannosaurus.rax and her partner shopped for the items on their list. They picked up vegetables, meat, and dairy, among other things. Once they were ready to checkout, they filled up two bags-worth of groceries—which ultimately cost $108.63.

@tyrannosaurus.rax admitted that she and her partner purchased a few additional items that raised the total by $3. Nevertheless, the AI was able to keep the shopping list within their requested $100 limit.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @tyrannosaurus.rax via TikTok comment and direct message. But in the comments, a number of viewers praised the creator for coming up with a new, innovative way to shop for groceries. “This is freaken genius. I can’t wait to watch the updates!” one viewer wrote.

“This is so smart!” a second said.

Others, meanwhile, were shocked that the AI-generated list was so close to the $100 range @tyrannosaurus.rax and her partner requested.

“I am FLOORED that [the] list was under $100,” one user said.

“I thought that would be at least a hundred and eighty dollars with the food,” another chimed in.

“I’m actually kind of shocked that was all $100 including a big bottle of olive oil,” a third echoed.