‘I’d communicate’: Mom takes her 3 children for dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings. It backfires

A Buffalo Wild Wings server allegedly hid from this family of five all night after making a mistake. Now, the mom wants to know how she should have handled the situation, fearing she didn’t go about it in the best way.

“So we just had the worst experience at our local Buffalo Wild Wings, and I’m exhausted, I’m exhausted from it,” TikTok user Megan (@meganrmclean) says in a video with over 270,000 views.

A long wait at Buffalo Wild Wings

Despite technically being branded as a sports bar, Buffalo Wild Wings is a pretty popular destination with families who want a chill atmosphere and decent deals on chicken wings.

In a trending clip, Megan, a mother of three, says she prefers Buffalo Wild Wing’s slightly loud atmosphere—because it makes being there with kids more palatable for other patrons. This is especially true since she allows them to play with their iPads while they’re dining out (a luxury they don’t indulge in often).

Even though the place was pretty slow it took a while for their server to come over. “No big deal,” Megan says.

They ordered drinks and food right away so the kids—who are all five or under—wouldn’t have to wait to eat. While the drinks came out “super fast” the same couldn’t be said for the food.

“We waited and waited and waited,” Megan says, adding that their food never takes this long to come out at Buffalo Wild Wings.

She notes that a table across from them came in, ordered, ate, and left before Megan and her family were served any food. About 35 to 40 minutes later, the kids’ food arrived (with 2/3 of the orders wrong), and the server disappeared again.

“Our waitress never came back. I, honest to God, think she was embarrassed and didn’t wanna come cover to us. I think she was nervous, she’s probably had some crummy customers and was nervous,” Megan reasons.

As the kids were finishing up their food, Megan and her husband’s food finally came out. The food runners mumbled that they had a new cook who had forgotten to put in their order, although servers are typically the ones who put in orders for the kitchen.

Megan then asked for to-go boxes since, after waiting all that time, they needed to go home.

While she contemplated reducing the tip, the TikToker says she left a standard amount because she didn’t know the full story and didn’t want to punish the server.

“I wanna know what you would have done in this situation,” Megan asks her viewers.

The general consensus? Call the manager

Several commenters thought Megan should have gotten the manager involved.

“She forgot to put your order in and was too scared to tell you so she blamed boh. i would’ve said something to the manager bww is expensive,” the top comment read.

“I’ve been a server before. If the kitchen was backed up, or even forgot to ring food in, I’d communicate rather than have you be waiting forever,” a person said.

“Food may not have been her fault, but she can’t forget her table! I would have spoken to a manager but still left a smaller tip,” another wrote.

In a follow-up video, Megan notes that the manager did take $10 off of the bill, but she and her husband think that’s far from enough.

They argue that their two adult meals should’ve been comped because they had to take them to-go and eat them cold.

Megan adds that she regrets not having spoken with the waitress directly about the issue. But, she explains, she’s not a confrontational person, so that course of action would have been out of character for her.

Instead, she ended up leaving an online review, and Buffalo Wild Wings gave them 3,000 points on their rewards card. Megan estimates that to be about the cost of one meal.

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan for comment via Instagram direct message and to Buffalo Wild Wings via email.

