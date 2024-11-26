‘Am I the only one who didn’t know this?!?’: Customer realizes she can’t eat Auntie Anne’s after learning how the pretzels are made. Is there a way around it?

It can be distressing to learn how one of your favorite foods is made.

While most customers would like to think that every item they order is handcrafted with care, in reality, corners are often cut to get the product into your hands at a low cost.

For example, we’ve seen internet users become distressed after learning that frozen yogurt is made from a powder mixed into water, and the reveal of how Subway makes its steak and tuna had some users feeling nauseous.

Now, a user on TikTok has some people questioning their Auntie Anne’s order after claiming there’s a particular process in making the pretzels that some might not like.

What’s wrong with Auntie Anne’s pretzels?

In a video with over 403,000 views, TikTok user @got.dat_lightning says she can’t have Auntie Anne’s pretzels anymore.

The reason? “I’m allergic to pork, and they cross-contaminate the pepperoni and the hot dogs with the actual pretzels because of the butter,” she states.

This TikToker isn’t the first to make this claim. Other TikTokers have noted that the chain uses the same butter dip for all of its pretzels, leading them to question whether eating at the restaurant is halal or kosher.

While the Daily Dot could not independently verify whether this is true—we have reached out to Auntie Anne’s via email for clarification—it appears that the restaurant does use a single butter bath to cover their pretzels in butter. In a video posted by Food Network detailing how the pretzels are made, the pretzels are dipped into a single butter tub.

That said, some international locations are halal-certified, and it appears that this issue can be avoided if one simply asks for their pretzel without butter.

In the comments section, users shared their shock at this discovery, as well as ways that this problem can be avoided.

“I’m MUSLIM WHY WOULD YOU TELL ME THIS,” exclaimed a user.

“As an old auntie Anne’s employee just ask for an allergy order,” explained another. “They will use new trays & tongs. As well as using a butter spray instead of the shared butter for all pretzels. Hope this helps.”

“NOOO WE HAVE AN OIL SPRAY WE USE INSTEAD OF BUTTER IF U JUST ASK,” echoed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out @got.dat_lightning via Instagram DM and TikTok comment.

