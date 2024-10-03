‘Won’t be ordering that anymore!!!’: Subway worker shows how the tuna is made. Why do people have an issue with the mayo?

Sometimes, you don’t want to know how your food is made.

For example, while you might enjoy the cookies from Crumbl, you might not want to know that a single cookie can contain around 880 calories. You might also question why butter-flavored syrup from Walmart may contain traces of anchovies, or how your Starbucks drink can contain so much sugar.

However, most of the time, we’re just too curious about what goes into our favorite dishes to not dig a little bit into how they’re made.

Now, a user on TikTok has inspired debate after revealing how Subway makes its tuna.

How does Subway make its tuna?

In a video with over 389,000 views, the TikTok account @howyourfoodismade, which posts videos explaining how popular restaurant items are made, reveals how Subway prepares its tuna to be spread on its sandwiches.

According to the video, the tuna comes in packages that must be cut open. From there, the packages are added into a bowl and tossed by hand to be broken up into smaller pieces.

Once that has been completed, a worker adds a substantial amount of mayonnaise to the bowl and mixes it together.

From there, the employee puts it into the serving tray, and the process is complete.

Why is there so much mayo?

Commenters were quick to question why Subway uses so much mayonnaise in its tuna spread.

“Too much mayo,” said a user.

“Y’all that is way too much mayo,” added another.

“They’re underplaying how much mayo it is. It can be overwhelming,” stated a third.

While Subway may have added this much mayonnaise to meet customer preferences, the presence of mayonnaise on any sandwich can be controversial.

One food sensory consultant quoted by Popular Science estimated that people who dislike mayo compose about 20% of the population. Amongst the reasons offered for people’s distaste for the condiment are its texture, its similarity to certain bodily fluids, and the temperature at which it is served.

There’s more to the Subway tuna story

While many may be surprised to see how much mayo goes into Subway’s tuna, it isn’t the first time the ingredient has courted controversy.

Back in 2021, Subway made headlines after a lawsuit alleged that the product did not contain any tuna whatsoever. The lawsuit claimed that, upon testing the ingredients in the sandwich, they found them to be not only not tuna, but not fish.

However, in 2023, the case was voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.

“Subway serves 100% real, wild-caught tuna,” the chain wrote in a statement. “The lawsuit and the plaintiff’s meritless claims, which have always lacked any supporting evidence, resulted in the spread of harmful misinformation and caused damage to Subway franchisees and the brand.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Subway via email and @howyourfoodismade via TikTok DM and comment.

