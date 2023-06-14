‘Honestly, it doesn’t seem that bad’: Viewers defend frozen yogurt after worker explains how its made

You are what you eat, so if you’re a frozen yogurt consumer, you might be… powder?

That’s right, according to TikTok creator and comedian Jenny Tian (@nomnomjenny). This week, she posted a video explaining how the sweet-and-tart treat is made. The video has almost 41,000 likes and 428,000 views.

Tian was responding to another video’s prompt to share something a job taught a worker that they’ll never forget.

“Froyo is just powder and water,” Tian said in the video. She explained that she used to work at a frozen yogurt shop. When making the froyo, workers would cut open a big bag of powder and pour it into a tub before adding “liters and liters of water into that tub,” Tian said.

“I would have to stir it around and churn it like an Oompa Loompa at Charlie’s Chocolate Factory,” she said. The mixture would then go into the churning machine.

“To this day, when I smell frozen yogurt, I feel like I want to gag,” Tian said.

Commenters were confused why Tian was so scandalized by powdered froyo mix. Many pointed out that mashed potatoes are often made at restaurants using a dehydrated mix.

One viewer commented, “honestly, it doesnt seem that bad. powdered milk is a thing and that seems fine.”

“Most frozen desserts start as a powder, it’s just dehydrated… it’s not gross,” another commented.

“Honestly I’m glad to hear that. I don’t trust vats of yogurt or milk on trucks and in the service hallway of a mall,” someone wrote.

Another chimed in, “girl this is like freaking out over how lemonade is just lemon, sugar and water.”

“Tell me you’re too innocent in this everything preserved world without telling me you’re too innocent,” someone commented.

According to the aptly named wholesale outlet Frozen Dessert Supplies, frozen yogurt—”frogurt”—was introduced to consumers in the 1970s by entrepreneur H.P. Hood. Popular chain TCBY, whose name is pretty much synonymous with frozen yogurt, opened its first shop in 1981. Frozen yogurt “accounted for 10% of the entire frozen dessert market,” by the 1990s, according to Frozen Dessert Supplies.

The basic ingredients of frozen yogurt, according to Food Unfolded, are milk solids, milk fat, yogurt cultures, and sugar or another sweetener.

So, what gives with the powder? According to another food industry supplier with a literal name, Frozen Yogurt Mix, it’s just a convenient way for shops to make the dessert: “Powder frozen yogurt mix is delivered in powder form and has a longer shelf life than liquid mix. It does not need to be stored in a freezer or refrigerator until it is mixed. The powder mix needs to be mixed with milk and/or water when ready to be used, and then stored in a refrigerator. Once the product is made, it has a shelf life of 14 days.”

