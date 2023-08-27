’12 later I tapped out’: Applebee’s customers barely make it through 50 wings during $12.99 all-you-can-eat special

If you’re a fan of casual, sit-down restaurants that give you mass quantities of food for low prices, then there’s probably a good chance you’ve heard of Applebee’s $12.99 all-you-can-eat wings and fries special.

For some reason, some folks want to take it upon themselves to try and eat as much food as possible in a single sitting. There are celebrations of this phenomenon in a variety of different situations. Whether it’s Joey Chestnut breaking hot dog-eating records for Nathan’s, or YouTubers uploading video after video of themselves stuffing their faces with grub, some humans make it a point to stuff their faces.

For others, it’s about getting as much of their money’s worth as possible when going out to eat, and it’s hard to blame them—especially considering how expensive everything’s gotten since early 2021, and will continue to get throughout the year heading into 2024.

The TikTok account Kayla & The Don (@simply.a.don) uploaded a viral video of them ordering unlimited wings and fries at Applebee’s with what appears to be an intention to eat as many as possible. First up for Kayla is the garlic parm flavor, which she digs into on camera.

The Don, on the other hand, orders a “Spicy Honey … Something” order of boneless wings, which he then follows up by saying that he “wants a different flavor” intoning that it wasn’t a primo choice.

When the camera cuts back to Kayla chomping on fries, she says that after eating eight of the wings she already wanted to “tap out,” while the Don was 15 in and still eating. Kayla, on the other hand, packed it in at 12.

That didn’t stop the Don from giving it as much as he could—he put away a grand total of 38 wings according to the final text overlay in the clip.

In a follow-up trip to Applebee’s, Kayla fared much better, as she was able to scarf down 30, stating that both she and her the Don were waiting for more at the end of the clip.

There have been other Applebee’s customers who’ve tried to take full advantage of the unlimited wings and fries combo in any way that they could. One TikToker snuck in a Tupperware container so they could bring some of the breaded chicken home.

It seems like the promotion is a popular one—there’s no shortage of folks uploading viral clips about their experiences ordering the Applebee’s offering. Maybe a little too popular, as one TikToker posted a video showing the all-you-can-eat boneless wings they received and they looked like someone in the kitchen took a bag of Dollar Tree chicken nuggets and doused them in sauce.

An Applebee’s server seemingly confirmed that servers resort to finagling fugazi wings whenever they run out by cutting up chicken strips to masquerade as wings.

If you’re a broke college kid with a hungry appetite with a large group of friends, you may want to check out this TikTok from some young dudes who purportedly ate so many of the all-you-can-eat boneless wings that an Applebee’s manager had to intervene and implore them to stop ordering so many. Another guy says he was capped against his will at 28 wings and three beverages, with his waitress literally taking his fork away to stop him from eating so many.

It could’ve been worse for him, however—he could’ve visited the Applebee’s that had to stop offering the promotion as they ran out of wings from customers who came in and ate every single one they had.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kayla & The Don via TikTok comment.