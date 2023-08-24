Sometimes, “all you can eat” is a challenge.

A viral video shows @joegeeked meeting the challenge and maxing out his $12.99 to load up on Applebee’s unlimited boneless wings. But he says the waitress try to stymie his effort.

With over 2.1 million views, the video is set at Applebee’s, with Chief Keef‘s “Stuntin’ Like My Mama” in the audio. The caption explains the mission: “12.99 out the door how ya doiinnn.” The first overlay reads, “Running up the bottomless wings at Applebees.” The first plate of boneless wings—an “Ez 12 pack”—is quickly finished, but he doesn’t eat the fries.

But for his second serving, it appears he’s given just six boneless wings, and he writes that the “stupid waitress took my fork.” Then he says he eats another six pieces and is limited to five on his fourth plate. It is clear that he has little room left.

He struggles to take another bite, claiming it is “Light work, no reaction.” But it appears he finishes the plate for a grand total of 28 boneless wings and three beverages. He pounds his chest in satisfaction for a job well done.

“Rookie numbers,” said a commenter, to which he replied, “I’m doubling it and passing it to you.”

“It’s a great deal. And [unlimited] fries,” said one commenter. An apparent employee wrote, “We have to limit to 5 per order because SO MANY GET THROWN AWAY if we don’t.” Another Applebee’s waitress was worried about showing up in someone’s video: “I’m so scared of this trend because I don’t want to accidentally see me waitressing lol.”

One person claims to have gone overboard in his quest: “I did this exact thing too once, and I ate 9 plates of wings and had the worst stomachache of my life the entire next day.”

When one person claimed to eat 30 wings in an hour, a person replied, “The issue ain’t the amount; it’s that for most they take like an hour to get u the next order.” Another agreed: “Yah bruh, they purposefully give u tiny amounts and wait forever to get u more.”

One commenter made a reckless promise: “I’m turning into prime [former OKC Thunder star Russell] Westbrook on these wings. ong. I would have a 50 piece with 10 drinks and 20 ranches.”

Right now, the $12.99 “All-You-Can-Eat Boneless Wings & Endless Fries” special is all the rage, specifically in the way of people attempting to define “unlimited.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @joegeeked via TikTok comment.