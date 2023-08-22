‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Applebee’s workers cut up chicken strips after running out of boneless wings for all-you-can-eat deal

In a TikTok video, a server shared what she did when her Applebee’s ran out of boneless wings for the all-you-can-eat deal.

In the clip, Kari (@karismith_17) films inside an Applebee’s kitchen. She shows five plates of boneless wings with french fries that are all sitting next to each other on the kitchen counter, waiting to go out to customers.

Except two of the plates don’t look quite like the others.

“When it’s all you can eat boneless wing season but you run out of boneless wings,” the text overlay on the video reads.

The popular TikTok sound that goes, “Nobody’s gonna know. They’re gonna know. How would they know?” plays over the video.

In the comment section, Kari clarifies that the other two plates are cut-up chicken tenders, not boneless wings. But none of the customers complained about the substitution, Kari shared in a comment.

The video is nearing 10,000 views and has a handful of comments.

“Girl delete this before you get fired,” a commenter wrote.

“Shiiii i showed my manager,” Kari responded.

The person kept egging her on, saying that corporate would fire her and her manager, but Kari responded simply, “…okay.”

Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings promotion is a “fan-favorite” that costs just $12.99. The promotion includes a choice from six sauces—classic buffalo sauce, honey BBQ, sweet Asian chili, garlic parmesan, extra hot buffalo, or honey pepper—and unlimited fries.

The endless wing special is only available for a limited time at participating locations.

For those wondering, there is a difference between boneless wings, chicken tenders, and nuggets. According to Business Insider, boneless wings are pieces of cut-up white meat (which refers to chicken breast, wings, and back portion), tenders come from their namesake, the tenderloin, and nuggets generally come from the chicken breast but are classified as “further-processed products.”

The Daily Dot previously reported on other diners who participated in the endless wing special, including one who snuck their wings into a to-go container and a group of teenage boys that challenged each other to see who could eat the most wings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kari via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via email.