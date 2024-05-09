‘He will not walk’: Pet owner warns against Scenthound after using the grooming service

Animal lovers all over TikTok are demanding #JusticeforDakota after one user alleged that her dog got life-changing injuries from the dog grooming company Scenthound. In a tearful video that has been viewed 898,500 times, India Danna (@eatmyambition) said her dog Dakota was fine when she first took him to Scenthound; however, she started to notice something was wrong on the way back from the groomers. “When we picked him up, he was sad,” she said.

India said Dakota “screamed a little bit” during the car journey home, but she “didn’t think anything of it” until two days later, when the dog started dragging his back legs and could no longer walk.

“I’m at the emergency vet, and they’re telling me that he most likely has nerve damage,” she said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen to my dog.”

“Do not use these people,” she repeated. “I want to bring awareness to not use these people at all.” India didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Facebook direct message.

What happened next?

In a follow-up video posted on May 8, India said she received an email from Scenthound. Based on the purported email India read from her phone, the company claimed that Dakota received “excellent care” and no injury occurred. The purported email also said the company would have Animal Services in Cobb County, Georgia, review CCTV footage of the visit for third-party validation.

“So you’re telling me that you are willing to let a third party review this footage, but you are not letting me review the footage of my own dog?” India asked. She then said she sent an email back to the company demanding the unedited CCTV footage within 48 hours, or she would escalate the matter legally. India did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Facebook direct message.

Now, in videos across Scenthound’s TikTok account, viewers are filling the comments demanding “justice for Dakota.”

“What happen to Dakota?” one commenter asked. “Release the tapes.” Another said, “What did ya’ll do to Dakota?”

Similar comments were posted on Instagram, and as of Wednesday, Scenthound left a lengthy statement on a recent post.

“We understand the passion and concern for Dakota – and that everyone wants to ensure his, and all pet’s safety while in our care,” it read. “We want to be clear that we share that sentiment with you. This is an absolutely heartbreaking experience for any pet parent to navigate. Upon hearing about Dakota’s condition, we immediately conducted an internal investigation, carefully reviewed video footage, and found no incidents occurred during Dakota’s service that would cause injury.”

The statement continued: “To provide reassurance, we have invited Cobb County Animal Services to come and review the footage to provide a third-party validation that Dakota was treated with the utmost of care during his visit. We treat every dog that comes through Scenthound as if they are our own, which means the safety and well-being of every pet is our top priority. As such, this pup received the highest quality care possible. We hate to see any pet injured, and truly hope Dakota makes a full recovery soon.”

Scenthound didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

