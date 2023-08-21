‘Looks like that location probably ran out of wings’: Customers go to Applebee’s for all you can eat wings. It’s a fail

A woman revealed her disappointing experience of visiting Applebee’s for their unlimited boneless wings.

TikTok user Maritza (@m.mondragonn) shared a slideshow of what she expected the unlimited boneless wings from Applebee’s to look like. While most of the photos show the wings that Applebee’s advertises, the last slide reveals what she and her boyfriend received: crispy chicken nuggets smothered with sauce. Next to the “wings” is a side of ranch and coleslaw.

“Not only that but he says the garlic parmesan tasted like fish,” she captioned the post.

The video garnered over 567,000 views as of publication, with a number of viewers sharing their own experience of the wings in the comments.

Some defended the Applebees boneless wings.

“Mine were fantastic tbh, looks like that location probably ran out of wings and or their supplier ran out,” one viewer said.

“Ours did not look like that. It looks like the one you went to ran out and gave you chicken nuggets,” a second agreed.

“Mine looked like the photos and were bomb,” confirmed a third.

But many other Applebee’s customers wrote that they had similarly disappointing experiences with the unlimited boneless wings.

“They gave us chicken tenders because they were all out and they stopped serving us after a certain time after making us wait two hours,” one user shared.

“The ones we got today were barely with sauce and the hotter buffalo was just reg buffalo covered in cayenne pepper,” a second wrote.

Someone else on the platform advised others not to “sleep on Applebee’s $12.99 unlimited wings and fries.”

Furthermore, another Applebee’s diner shared how she was once given “over 100″ pieces of the unlimited boneless wings because”they were closing.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Maritza via TikTok comment and to Applebee’s via press email regarding the clip.