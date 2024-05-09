‘I did this…I am now an RN’: Woman says you can become a certified nursing assistant without taking any classes

A healthcare worker’s discovery about how workers can get into healthcare without any classes is now the content of a viral video.

In a TikTok clip that has racked up 742,700 views, Carter (@surg.techaholic), who states in her bio that she’s a certified surgical technologist, shared how anyone could challenge the certified nursing assistant (CNA) test.

“So I may be late, but am I the only one who did not know that you can take the CNA exam in Florida without taking a class or a course?” she asked in the video. “I did not know this.”

Carter checked online to confirm

“So I go to Floridanursing.gov, and I called too, and it’s true,” she continued. “You can challenge the test. You could challenge the exam.”

According to a website that offers CNA training classes, people with existing healthcare knowledge or experience may be able to take the test without taking classes. However, this is not true in every state. Currently, Florida, Missouri, Montana, and Tennessee are states where the option is available. There are also different criteria that must be met for someone to be able to challenge the test. For example, in Florida, a training program is not needed; however, individuals must be 18 years or older and have a high school diploma or its equivalent. Applicants must also pass a background check.

The TikToker also pointed out that challenging the test to become a CNA is cost-efficient.

“I think it’s only like $155, and I really think that’s such a come-up,” she said.

The certified surgical tech also recommended people use the internet to research the skills needed to pass the test.

Viewers recommend her method

Some commenters said they utilized this path to become CNAs and expand their skill sets and career options.

“I did this… I challenged the exam and people did not believe me,” user Fully Blended Designs wrote. “I applied for the hospital, they trained me, later moved to the ED. They trained me to do IV’s, EKG and etc. I am now an RN.”

“Yes im taking mines too,” another viewer wrote. “In my opinion its cheaper. $155 for exam and $80 for background check. Youtube will tell you everything you need to know for the exam for freee!!!”

Others were curious about the other exams that could be challenged to facilitate entry into a healthcare career.

“You can do the same for medical assistant as well, they give you the study material and schedule your test when you’re ready,” user Rashida Burgess commented.

“I wish I would’ve know before having to pay back an 11k student loan for a 10 month class at tech school,” another viewer said, realizing they could have challenged the medical assistant exam.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carter via TikTok comment and Florida’s government nursing website via email for more information.

