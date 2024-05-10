‘How do I cancel my payment fr’: Woman finishes paying off her student loan with Sallie Mae. She can’t believe the email she received from them

A woman says she received an outrageous message from Sallie Mae after she finished paying off her student loan.

Lifestyle and beauty creator Ugo (@chiefugo) uploaded a video to TikTok, in which she shared the contents of the message.

“I don’t know how many of you have Sallie Mae as a loan servicer, but I recently paid off a loan, and I thought I was being punked,” Ugo says.

She has a screenshot of the Sallie Mae website behind her. It shows a standard thank you message for scheduling her payment but also contains an unusual sentence.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment,” the website states, adding, “Celebrate, share your success, and start singing, ‘I finished paying Sallie Mae back.'”

“Now they done pissed me off. Now I’m mad I paid back the f*cking loan,” Ugo says as she pulls up the music video for the song “I finished paying Sallie Mae back” by rapper Dee-1.

“At first, I thought I was being punked because I’m like, ‘What the hell is they talking about?'” Ugo says about the confusing line in the email.

She adds, “By the grace of God, I was able to pay [my loan] off, and now you encouraging me to start singing a motherf*cking song celebrating the fact that I finally paid y’all off. Go to hell!”

“How do i cancel my payment fr,” the TikToker wrote in the comments section of the post.

Ugo isn’t alone in her experience

Ugo’s video received over 9,000 views, and it highlights a relatable issue for many people. As of 2024, student borrowers in America owe a collective $1.74 trillion in federal and private student loan debt. In fact, the song that Ugo came across was released in 2016 by Dee-1 after he used a sizable chunk of his record deal advance to pay off his own debt with Sallie Mae.

Viewers were as appalled by the message from Sallie Mae as Ugo was.

“I am too stunned to speak. Let me not pay these mfs back,” wrote one person.

“Yeah they ain’t getting nothing outta me cause the way that would piss me off,” said another.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ugo and Sallie Mae via email for further information.

