‘That’s why Costco is more expensive…’: Viewers divided after woman returns used bidet at Costco

Costco is known for having a good return policy. According to its website, the wholesaler will issue a full refund regardless of when the item was purchased, except for electronics. Customers have fully taken advantage of this policy, returning everything from a two-year-old mattress to a rotisserie chicken.

TikTok user Valerie Nicole (@valll_nicole) further demonstrated how Costco “will literally return anything” after her acquaintance returned a used bidet.

In her video, the duo stands in the parking lot with the used bidet in their cart. “She is returning a used Costco bidet,” she announces in a video with over 163,000 views. “She took a [expetive] in it this morning, and now she’s returning it.”

A bidet is a toilet that sprays water to wash a person’s private parts.

The video jumps to the women in the store. One of the women takes the bidet out of the cart, and a Costco employee bags it. After successfully returning it, she gives a thumbs up.

They then head to the toilet section of the store.

“This is what I want,” one says of a KOHLER bidet for $119.99. “Look at the toilet. It’s gorgeous.”

“I know. It’s really nice,” the other replies.

They leave the store after purchasing the new bidet.

The Daily Dot reached out to Valerie via Instagram direct message and to Costco via media contact form.

Viewers are divided

Many viewers condemned the women for returning a used bidet.

“So when Costco gets more strict on their return policy and you get mad please remember this video. This is why we can’t have nice things,” one viewer criticized.

The wholesaler raised its prices to offset losses on deals like the hotdog, which has been priced at $1.50 for decades. However, viewers blamed customers who make returns like this for the cost of good there.

“That’s why Costco is more expensive,” one said.

However, others defended the women.

“I don’t understand why people are saying this is misuse of returns? She tried it, didn’t like it, exchanged it for a better one?” one user stated.

“That’s gross but get your money,” a second commented.

The women aren’t the first Costco customers to catch flak for allegedly abusing Costco’s return policy. Another duo returned a two-year-old couch because they “no longer liked the color.” People felt it was “morally wrong” to return a good-working item.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.