‘They ran out of wings’: Applebee’s customers eat all the wings in the restaurant during all-you-can-eat

One man and his friend competed to see who could eat the most all-you-can-eat boneless wings at Applebee’s.

The video, uploaded by TikTok user Barlos (@bardriguez), shows him and his friends—one competing against him in the wings challenge and the other recording—sitting at an Applebee’s table. After receiving their drinks, Barlos and his competitor begin “prepping” for the boneless wings.

The other friend asks the two how many wings they think they can eat. One says 55 and Barlos himself estimates “39-40.” The Applebee’s diners savor the first plate, polishing the wings off without a problem.

The trio enter the second round without any issues. “I’m feeling like a million bucks,” one says. “I’m ready. Bring on the next plate. I’m feeling like I’m ready for another plate,” the other friend adds.

However, by the fourth round, they begin to appear full, feeling the wings’ effects. Once the fifth plate rolls around, one friend struggles to finish. Then, a server approaches them with breaking news.

“These two guys right here. They ate us out of boneless wings, like, completely,” the Applebee’s waiter states.

The video wraps up with them having to stop the challenge because “it was 10:30 and they ran out of wings.”

The video garnered over 354,000 views as of August 24, and viewers revealed how they themselves felt after the Applebee’s wings challenge.

“I went today and couldn’t even finish the first round after not eating all day bruh,” one viewer said.

“I thought I was going to die when I finished three plates,” a second remarked.

Others shared how many Applebee’s wings they could eat.

“I got full after 32 wings,” one user said.

“Only could go to 68 wings,” a second commented.

Barlos isn’t the first to perform this challenge. TikTok user Miguel and his friends scarfed down around “15, 25, 22, and 20” plates of wings. As the challenge progressed, all of them “began to crack.” Another user, Kevin, did the same thing. His party consisted of “five people at the table, meaning each person averaged six plates of wings.”

