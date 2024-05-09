‘This happen to me with a Nespresso’: Target customer buys dinnerware set, realizes she got bamboozled

Do you open up a box of dinnerware before you buy it? Maybe you should. One TikToker says that after buying a dinnerware set at Target, she came home to find she was missing the dinner plates from the set. She thinks it might have been a suspicious woman’s fault.

In a viral video, Sophia Cuerquis (@sophiacuerquis) says she was at Target on a journey to buy a dinnerware set and noticed there was another woman in the aisle looking at the dinnerware really attentively. She says she decided to come back later to let the woman have her space. However, Cuerquis says that after shopping around for a bit, she returned to the dinnerware aisle and found the woman still there, so she decided to leave again. Then, Cuerquis says that when she finally came back and noticed the woman wasn’t there, she picked out a dinnerware set in a box that she was really excited about.

Cuerquis says that as she exited the store, she ran into the woman who was viewing the dinnerware. The woman reportedly said, “You’re going to love the dinner plates.” Cuerquis says that when she got home and opened up the box, she noticed the dinner plates were missing, although all the other items were there. Cuerquis thought it was peculiar that the woman specifically mentioned the dinner plates and that those were the only items missing, especially considering the woman had been in the aisle for so long.

“The dinner plates were missing, and I just can’t help [but] think, like, did that lady steal them?” Cuerquis says.

Viewers in the comments section mention being aware of similar situations and taking precautions.

“Idk target been funny lately,” one commenter writes. “I bought a two pack of tooth paste and there was only one in the pack … & no suspicious ladies in the aisle !”

“Btw I ALWAYS take the front row out (sometimes second) and get the one in the back,” a second says.

“This happens so often at target. I always check the package now,” a third adds.

“I recently got a new vacuum from target that had def been used and returned by someone else,” another viewer mentions.

Did Cuerquis get to complete her set?

In a follow-up video, Cuerquis says she returned the plates and got a different pack with all of the items inside. While getting her money back and getting a new set of plates was smooth sailing, Cuerquis’ experience is a good reminder to be extra mindful when buying things that come wrapped up in packaging that you can’t see the product.

The Daily Dot reached out to Target and Cuerquis via email.

