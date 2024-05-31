‘I can leave it right there though’: Amazon delivery driver issues PSA to customers who ask them to leave packages in mailbox

An Amazon worker wants people to know that your requests to have items placed in a mailbox will more than likely fall on deaf ears.

That’s because, according to A.Z. Almighty (@our_elite_finds) in a viral TikTok video, non-USPS delivery drivers aren’t allowed to put packages inside of mailboxes, as those are reserved for United States Postal Service workers alone. And if anyone who isn’t USPS puts something inside of a mailbox, they could find themselves in a world of trouble, which is a sentiment other users on the application echoed.

“These delivery instructions said leave the package in my mailbox. I don’t know, uh, if y’all are aware, the general public, but go ahead and chime in if you work for UPS, FedEx, or the post office…or Amazon,” the driver says as he records himself walking outside under the sun, holding a package in his hand.

He approaches the gate of the property in question before continuing to explain why his position doesn’t allow him to place items inside of a mailbox. “We are not allowed to touch your mailbox if we don’t work for the post office,” he claims.

He lets the Amazon package drop straight to the ground near a wooden fence post. “Not at all. So I cannot leave your package in the mailbox. I can leave it right there though,” he says, walking away from the spot where he left the item sitting on the ground.

Several USPS workers echoed what A.Z. said, like this person who penned: “First off, thank you for your service sir. second, you are absolutely correct, I work for usps, no one is allowed to put anything in mailboxes except usps employees.”

Another remarked, “USPS carrier here…. don’t touch my boxes.”

Someone else penned a comment supporting A.Z.’s PSA: “Federal charges for anyone who is not a mailman if you get caught opening a mailbox unless its got your address! OHIO MAILBOX BASEBALL MAJOR TROUBLE.”

A FedEx employee also said that if they place a package inside a customer’s mailbox, they could lose their job and if USPS workers see any non-USPS delivered mail inside of that mailbox then they will report it. “I work fedex. we can be fired if we put a package in a mailbox. AND BEST BELIEVE USPS WILL TELL THEM,” they claimed.

An Amazon delivery worker chimed in as well, stating: “Yupp I’m an Amazon delivery driver it is illegal to put anything in someone’s mail box unless you are usps! They owe everyone’s mailbox. We can’t leave it in your mailbox stop asking us to do so!!”

However, other folks could care less about A.Z.’s announcement pertaining to mailbox usage and were more concerned with the way he handled the customer’s package.

“I love the care you took putting it down,” one said.

Someone else remarked, “I’ve yet to meet a good amazon or ups delivery driver.”

If you’d like Amazon, UPS, FedEx, and other deliveries to be placed inside a box so they aren’t subjected to the elements, then you could try out what this TikTok user does: “Owners need a separate box for deliveries. I use a big Rubbermaid box with lid. Works perfectly.”

The United States Postal Service confirmed that non-USPS workers utilizing mailbox space for deliveries is a big no-no on its website.

“The U.S. Postal Service would like to warn people that only authorized U.S. Postal Service delivery personnel are allowed to place items in a mailbox. By law, a mailbox is intended only for receipt of postage-paid U.S. Mail,” the site reads. “Recently, there have been reports of people placing non-mail items that did not bear U.S. postage in local mailboxes. The U.S. Postal Service recognizes customers may place non-mail items into mailboxes as a convenient way of ‘dropping something off,’ but those items may cause a smaller mailbox to become full. When a mailbox is full, Postal Service regulations say the letter carrier cannot place mail in the box.”

