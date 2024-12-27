‘The amount of damage is so bad’: Amazon driver hits customer’s cars in the driveway. They can’t believe what he does next

Frequent traffic accidents involving Amazon delivery drivers are raising concern among the public.

For example, in one recent instance, a woman claimed an Amazon delivery driver hit a parked car and drove off without stopping. Similarly, another woman said an Amazon driver seriously injured her in a collision after running a red light.

Amazon drivers, on the other hand, report feeling immense pressure to deliver quickly, working in unsafe conditions, and facing overall dissatisfaction with how they’re treated by the company.

In fact, a 2021 study revealed that 20% of Amazon drivers suffered injuries in 2021, a 40% rise from the previous year, revealing a clearer picture of how common these types of accidents are.

This growing concern was echoed recently when a man took to TikTok to share his own experience with a similar incident.

What went wrong with this man’s Amazon delivery?

A United Kingdom-based TikToker has sparked discussion after sharing footage of an Amazon driver causing major damage to his property—then casually driving away.

Robert Kershaw (@robertkershaw1981) posted a video showing the incident, which has racked up over 688,900 views.

“Thanks very much Amazon,” Kershaw wrote in the text overlay. “The amount of damage to both our cars is so bad!”

The video begins with home security footage from Kershaw’s property in Leyland, Lancashire.

The Amazon driver can be seen pulling into the driveway, where two cars purportedly belonging to Kershaw and his partner are parked behind the truck. At first, everything looks fine as the driver parks.

But then things take an unexpected turn. The van suddenly rolls backward, slamming into both parked cars. Instead of addressing the situation, the driver delivers the package calmly, and gets back into the Amazon truck, leaving as if nothing happened.

“Absolutely beyond fuming….” Kershaw captioned the video.

The aftermath

After sharing the initial video, Kershaw posted an update revealing the extent of the damage.

In the follow-up, one of the vehicles shows a large dent, and nearly all the lights on both cars are smashed.

When commenters asked how Amazon responded, Kershaw explained that their customer support wasn’t particularly helpful, but third-party companies had been “proactive.” However, it’s unclear what type of compensation the couple ultimately received.

Meanwhile, other users in the comments expressed outrage over the incident.

“The fact he delivers your parcel and just drives off without a care in the world,” remarked one user.

“And they have reversing cameras and parking sensors,” offered another.

“I’ve never seen an Amazon delivery van in good nick,” noted a third. “Always dented or has parts hanging off it.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kershaw via TikTok comments and messages. We’ve also contacted Amazon via email for official comment.

