‘You can’t escape from me’: Woman catches Amazon delivery driver fleeing the scene after hitting her car

An Amazon delivery driver flees the scene after hitting a parked car. The only problem is someone caught him on camera.

TikTok user Abby (@abby.rs_) captured the incident in a video posted on Oct. 15. “Holy [expletive],” she yells.

In the video, which has amassed over 173,000 views, Abby managed to record the interaction between an Amazon driver and one parked Volkswagen. The Montana-native watched from her window as the front of her neighbor’s car was, for a lack of better wording, annihilated.

Amazon delivery driver flees the scene

Abby stood next to her friend and watched the situation unfold. “You can’t,” Abby began. “You can’t escape me.”

In shock Abby quickly began to record as a local Amazon delivery driver tried to maneuver their large truck between two parked cars. Seeming to try and parallel park, the driver tapped the car behind them. But the phenomenon doesn’t stop here.

“Literally caught in 4k because that zoom did exactly what it was supposed to,” one commenter exclaims.

“Oh! Oh, this is crazy,” Abby continues.

Zooming-in closer with her iPhone 16, Abby clearly caught the driver reversing and pulling forward multiple times. Each time, digging itself farther into the driver-side corner of the parked car.

“What’s the number on there?” Abby’s counterpart asks.

Can the Amazon driver and truck be identified?

Abby then rattles off the numbers perfectly shown on the side of the number. Now because the online-shopping giant ships almost 19 items per second, it may seem that collecting these numbers is a lost-cause. But it can be assumed that each truck has these unique numbers printed on its side purely to assist in their individual identification.

“Did it? Ahhh,” Abby says.

In attempts to navigate itself away from the Amazon truck takes on final thrust forward. As it does so, the entirety of the car’s front bumper and fender are ripped off, left barely hanging on.

Without hesitation, the trust hastily drives off. “Did you drive off? Yeahh,” Abby says.

After dropping her phone in complete shock, Abby filmed at the truck as it drove off before concluding her video. Luckily for Abby, the car was not hers, however viewers still pleaded for an update.

Six days ago, the update had finally arrived. Abby posted a follow-up video sharing what then happened next.

“The whole thing was about two minutes long, from the time we heard the first crash to when it drove off,” Abby explained.

Abby told viewers that because the event was so short-lived, she had little time to react and process what had just occurred.

“I left a note on the car, so they [the car owner] have my contact information,” Abby says. “They have reported it to the police, and the police have contacted me.”

Abby told the audience that the police were in possession of the video seen on TikTok, however they will not further investigate until her neighbor’s insurance company contacts Amazon.

“My neighbor said they will tell me if anything else happens, but that is it,” Abby concludes.

Is this a common occurrence?

Not further updates have been made, so it is unclear if Abby’s neighbors got further clarity on the situation. However, contrary to what may be popular belief, this isn’t actually a common occurrence.

In 2020, Amazon reported that there were roughly 60 wrecks per million miles amongst its delivery drivers. Averaging just about half the rate of crashes reported by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

However, if such an event does happen to you. Don’t be alarmed, as many law firms have been quick to release information on what exactly a consumer should do if their car or they themselves have been hit by an Amazon driver.

With the driving point of each firm being… contact a lawyer.

So whether you’ve never even seen an Amazon delivery because of their swift deliveries, or if you’ve seen so many you’ve lost count. It’s good to be aware that these mishaps can happen, and you aren’t alone.

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby (@abby.rs_) via TikTok direct message for comment. We also reached out to Amazon via press email for comment.

