‘I hope Amazon sees this and does the right thing’: Woman says Amazon driver hit her and then ran

Amazon has become famous for its quick delivery times. While this is convenient for shoppers, in practice, it can require drivers to work incredibly quickly to hit targets.

Numerous Amazon drivers have taken to the internet to share their stories about their working conditions. For example, one former driver says he quit after four months, citing safety concerns and the pressure to make speedy deliveries as among the reasons why he left the position. Another Amazon driver simply documented themselves leaving the job mid-shift.

Whether a consequence of this pressure or not, Amazon drivers have been caught engaging in questionable, dangerous, and occasionally outright illegal behavior. Several internet users have alleged that they’ve caught Amazon drivers hitting their car or house, while others have shown different forms of careless behavior from Amazon drivers.

Now, a TikTok user is claiming that they ended up in the hospital after an Amazon driver performed a hit-and-run on their car.

What happened with this Amazon delivery?

Earlier this week, TikTok user Angie (@.essj3557) posted a video of herself in a neck brace, implying it was the result of being hit by an Amazon van. In the video and caption, she seems to imply that the fact that it was an Amazon van would result in a significant payday. The video currently has over 6 million views.

Seeing this video, some questioned her story. As a result, she posted two follow-up videos: One where she clarifies what she claims happened, and another showing her interaction with the Amazon driver.

According to Angie’s first follow-up video, “The driver ran a red light and almost hit me so l honked then he did an illegal u turn and road rage chased me through the town of Oakland so l pulled over to see what his problem was then he hit me and took off.”

Her next follow-up shows the Amazon driver, who she claims ran through a red light in order to avoid providing his information. The video shows other questionable and illegal activities as well, such as another red light run, driving on the opposite side of the road, and speeding off to allegedly prevent Angie from getting his information.

The video concludes with Angie detailing the fact that they reported the incident to the police, saying that the driver would likely lose his job as a result of the incident.

Has this happened before?

Amazon drivers have been allegedly caught engaging in hit-and-runs in the past.

For example, in the state of Georgia, an Amazon driver was recently arrested and charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit-and-run resulting in a death after striking and killing a 79-year-old woman.

Before that, in Florida, a woman was left with a brain bleed after allegedly being struck by an Amazon delivery driver along with her baby.

Prior to becoming a driver for the company, an Amazon worker must complete a safety course to ensure their safety and the safety of those around them. However, back in 2019, reporting from Buzzfeed and ProPublica alleged that this training was often insufficient, accusing the company of “choos[ing] speed over safety.”

In the comments section, users noted that, given the amount of surveillance in Amazon vehicles, it was likely that the driver’s side of the incident was captured on video and could be used as evidence for Angie’s case. Others simply shared their disbelief at the story.

“Those vans have cameras at all angles inside and out!! They should of captured what he did!!” exclaimed a user.

“As someone who works for Amazon as a driver. Bro was gonna get terminated with all the crazy driving. The hit and run is just the cherry on top,” added another.

“Dispatch is immediately notified of the smallest things in amazon trucks… everything was definitely recorded and tracked,” declared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amazon via email and Angie via TikTok direct message and comment.



