‘My anxiety loves you right now’: Man gets AI clone to do job interview for him

A tech CEO has gained a large following promoting his artificial intelligence company which seems to be scarily helpful when it comes to applying for a job.

Aidan Cramer (@aidancramer), CEO of the company aiApply, recently posted a TikTok video showing him using an “AI clone” during a mock job interview. The video has received more than 900,000 views as of Tuesday evening.

In the video, Aidan enters a Zoom room on his laptop, and an AI version of him appears and starts a conversation with the other person on the call.

“Nothing to see here, just my AI clone taking a job interview,” Cramer captioned the video.

Cramer has regularly uploaded videos showing off the aiApply’s capabilities. In another video, he shows a friend using aiApply to help them come up with answers to interviewers’ questions. On his LinkedIn, Cramer lists himself as CEO and founder of aiApply since November of last year.

According to aiApply’s website, it helps people write cover letters, resumes and follow-up emails “undetected.” The company touts that 80% of people who use aiApply get hired. With an account, users can have access to a resume and cover letter builder, AI-generated headshots, a global job board, and an “interview buddy” that provides real-time interview help. The company has plans two plans for users, one that’s about $20 a month and another that’s about $50 a month.

FlexJobs reports that some hiring managers may find using AI for application materials to be unethical, and there’s the risk that AI can oversell your abilities or portray you incorrectly. According to the website Resume Builder, about 46% of job seekers use ChatGPT to write their resumes or cover letters. Fifty-nine percent were hired using materials crafted by ChatGPT, and 11% were denied a job when the interviewer discovered they used ChatGPT.

In the comments section of Cramer’s video, some viewers seemed conflicted on incorporating more AI into the job application process.

“A tech company I worked for asked interviewees to do certain physical movements to test for AI,” user @manitasdefuego said.

“It’s all cool until they ask your ai avatar to raise a hand or something,” user @oleksa_jedix said.

