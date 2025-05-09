‘A committed person would never respond like that’: Woman asks her husband if he’s cheating. Viewers say his instant response is telling

A woman recorded herself directly asking her husband if he was cheating, and the subsequent aftermath. Viewers think his response is a blatant tell.

Jade (@justjade_222) posted the video of their verbal altercation on TikTok, where it accrued over 151,000 views.

Numerous commenters who replied to her video believed the footage was indicative of larger problems between the two. Many urged her to leave the relationship, while others expressed that his response outed his infidelity.

‘Are you cheating on me?’

The video begins with a recording of Jade’s face. She speaks to her husband off-camera, asking him a blunt question. “So I have a simple question for you: are you cheating on me?” she says.

Next, the man can be heard saying off-camera, “What the [expletive]?”

Jade repeats the question again, “Are you cheating on me?”

He says back to her, “Why the [expletive] would I be cheating on you?”

Following this, the TikToker rattles off why she’s accusing him of infidelity. “Because you don’t even come home till really late. You don’t even take me out to eat. You don’t even kiss me,” she says.

Afterwards, her verbal onslaught about the disappointments with their relationship continued. “You don’t even really talk to me. Like you don’t even want to hang out with me,” she says.

While she speaks, her husband can be heard groaning in the video’s background.

Next, Jade goes on to say, “I literally cook you food, I cook you food, I take care of you. Do your laundry…you don’t spend time with me. You don’t even have time for me, at all. I don’t even understand.”

At this point in the video, Jade’s partner can be heard asking, “Are you [expletive] crazy?”

She retorts back, “Are you [expletive] crazy?”

“Who the [expletive] are you talking to?” her husband asks.

“You,” she says.

“Why are you talking to me like that?” he asks.

Cheating allegations denied

Furthermore, she states, “Because I can. No, I’m asking you a simple [expletive] question. Answer the question.” During their tiff, Jade’s significant other denies he is cheating, affirming that he did answer her question.

This doesn’t appear to be a satisfactory response for the TikToker. “Let me see your phone,” she says.

After she makes this demand, her husband explains why he won’t allow her to do so. “You’re gonna [expletive] see that [expletive] unless you pay the bill, right? You [expletive] pay the bill?” he asks her.

Upon hearing his logic, she repeats his statement back to him. “I can’t see your phone because I don’t [expletive] pay the bill?” After submitting this rhetorical query, Jade’s husband insists on seeing her device. “Let me see your [expletive] phone.”

Instantly, she acquiesces to this insistence. “You can see my phone, I have nothing to [expletive] hide. Clearly.” Next, the man can be heard saying something, before Jade asks again to look at his mobile device.

“You’re not gonna [expletive] see [expletive],” he summarily tells her.

After this response, Jade squints and asks her husband, “Who are you? You’re not even the person that I married like what’s wrong with you, like, eww.”

Afterwards, she repeatedly calls him “disgusting,” which the man appears to take offense at. It then sounds as if he is throwing items around in the house. Jade appears unfazed. “OK, and then what? What the [expletive] you gonna do? What’re you gonna do?” she asks him as the clip comes to a close.

A ‘toxic’ relationship

Jade’s other TikTok content focuses on her “toxic” relationship.

Like this video, which she has appended with #toxic and #relationship hashtags. The footage starts with her eating pineapple slices on camera before her husband comes home. When he arrives, he tells her that she “looks like [expletive].” The man attributes his assessment of her appearance to a lack of makeup on her face.

“Is dinner [expletive] ready?” he asks her in the clip, and she informs him that it is not. Next, he goes on to tell her that he just worked 12 hours, only to come home to a partner who isn’t physically appealing and hasn’t made him food. Instead, he laments, she’s opted to spend her time creating TikTok videos.

Following this, Jade expresses how upset she is that her husband couldn’t even greet her after coming home. She then asks why he instantly arrives home and begins “talking [expletive] to” her. He explains that it’s “been a long [expletive] day” and that he’s “tired.” Afterwards, Jade questions why he feels the need to direct his anger towards her.

“Then go to sleep. You can eat tomorrow,” she tells him. To which he replies, “OK, [expletive] off,” before the clip ends.

Social media and domestic violence

The topic of household abuse can be found in a slew of social media posts. In many instances, internet content mentioning domestic violence has received criticism. One TikTok trend which saw individuals posting “POV” simulations through the lens of domestic abuse victims.

The aforementioned niche of content has been labeled as “triggering” by some. Others castigated the posts as disingenuous and exploiting a painful subject matter for internet views.

Another trend, which portrayed “imaginary dates” that turned violent, was blasted for promoting brutal fantasies. Instead of calling attention to male-on-female violence, the clips were said to have instead created a sordid content niche. One that allows those who get off on emotionally and physically degrading women to get turned on by.

Roughly one in three women and one in 10 men will experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, according to the National Library of Medicine. Additionally, domestic violence leads to more than 1,500 deaths and 2 million injuries in the U.S. annually.

The Cambridge Journal of Evidence-Based Policing published an article about social media’s relationship with domestic violence. The analysis sought to determine if victims of at-home abuse could be made privy to resources pertinent to their situations. Furthermore, the study attempted to determine if these social media resource links would culminate in an uptick of domestic violence reporting.

While these resources were indeed reaching social media users, the study did not establish a positive correlation between the post impressions and an increase in reports of household abuse.

One TikTok user replied that, regardless of Jade’s husband’s suspected infidelity, she should end their relationship. “Cheating or not, this doesn’t seem like a nice way to live the rest of your life,” they said.

Another person echoed this sentiment. They urged Jade to live independently of the man in her video. “Do you. Live your life without him watch the tables turn,” they wrote.

Someone argued that his refusal to allow her to see his phone was a surefire sign he was, in fact, cheating. “If he won’t let you see his phone, he is cheating. He sounds very defensive. He’s doing something,” they added.

A further user said, “He’s way too defensive. Big red flag.”

One commenter said they have no problems with their significant other seeing their phone. “I take the dogs to the park across the street and leave my phone wide open next to my wife. Cheating is one of the worst things someone can do,” they argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jade via TikTok comment for further information.



