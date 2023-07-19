‘Are yall broke now or are yall just rich?’: Traveler accidentally pays $16,000 for vacation when she thought she was spending pesos

With inflation continuing to grow around the globe, it can be difficult to keep track of currency conversions.

For example, if one were to travel from the United States to Turkey in January of this year, they could expect an exchange rate of around 18.76 Turkish lira to the US Dollar. Travel to Turkey today, however, and your dollar is worth a whopping 26.94 lira.

As many world currencies are in flux, monitoring all the conversion rates — and making sure your currencies are consistent — can be a challenge, as TikTok user Ana’s (@lilssuki) mother recently learned on a trip to Mexico.

In a clip with over 1.7 million views, Ana writes, “When your mother accidentally paid 16,000 dollars thinking they were pesos and now you are living a luxurious life.” The video shows the Moon Palace The Grand in Cancun, Mexico.

For context, 16,000 Mexican pesos equals around $954 USD as of Wednesday morning.

While Moon Palace The Grand’s website lists prices in USD and has them marked as such, it is certainly possible that a weary traveler might not notice the difference in currency. Additionally, as the hotel has several large rooms that can exceed $1000 per night, and Ana says in a comment that they stayed for 8 days, spending $16,000 after booking one or two rooms is a definite possibility.

That said, Ana’s family does not seem too bothered by the mixup, with Ana writing in response to a comment questioning the family’s financial situation following the trip, “We are okay.”

Still, commenters were in disbelief that Ana’s mother did not notice such a mixup earlier.

“The fact that she had enough to even accidentally spend that much without noticing is crazy,” wrote a user.

“How does she accidentally do that,” questioned another. “the difference is ALOT..?”

“MY HOUSE IS THE SIZE OF A GRAIN OF SAND COMPARED TO THAT,” noted a third.

