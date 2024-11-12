‘My fist, your face’: The ‘Your Body, My Choice’ meme draws heavy backlash

The Your Body, My Choice meme is a slogan that spread across social media platforms after it was tweeted by white supremacist Nick Fuentes in the wake of former President Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election.

The catchphrase is a play on the pro-choice “my body, my choice” slogan, which sought to point out how anti-abortion policy seeks to control women’s bodies more than save fetuses.

Fuentes and the far-right hoards taking up his new call have now proven that the pro-choice activists were correct. He may also be regretting popularizing the catchphrase after women doxxed him and showed up at his house.

What does ‘Your Body, My Choice’ mean?

While it could be argued that some men are using this phrase just to taunt those disappointed with the 2024 election results, policies pushed by the far-right and promised by Trump’s Project 2025 position it as a real threat to women. Men like Fuentes desire full control over women’s bodies and minds, and not just in terms of abortion.

The number of men and boys using the catchphrase as a rape threat is currently making the internet a more hostile place for women than usual. Ultimately, it shows how these right-wing individuals and the ideology they follow view women as men’s property.

Origins and 2024 post-election revival

The Your Body My Choice meme spawned from 4chan. One archived thread from 2014 about penile circumcision includes a user who posted the phrase, claiming that it’s feminists who view men this way. Circumcision, to be clear, is not and has never been a practice pushed exclusively by women.

The user followed up on the catchphrase by writing, “Men to feminists: Just wait for us to get ours.”

Fuentes posted the phrase on Twitter on Nov. 5, 2024, once it became clear that Donald Trump was going to defeat Vice President Kamala Harris. Not long after that, an audio clip of the white supremacist saying this out loud became a viral sound on TikTok.

TikTok spread

After Election Day, women on TikTok reported that they woke up to dozens of comments from right-wing men using the catchphrase in addition to taunting them about losing their bodily rights and telling them to get in the kitchen.

Many of these women responded by highlighting the comments in their videos to demonstrate just how misogynistic young men have become in an alarmingly short period. The worst of them are highly emboldened again by the reelection of Trump, but the sheer volume is even more troubling.

“When you say this, it takes me to, ‘I will spend the rest of my life behind bars,” said one TikToker.

Others are coming up with new slogans similar to “Your Body, My Choice,” but better because they rhyme. Like “your c*ck, my glock.”

Women respond: ‘Your home, our choice’

On Nov. 9, women began doxxing Fuentes, spreading his home address and phone number across social media platforms. Many taunted him with slogans such as “your home, our choice” and “his body, our choice.”

Fuentes quickly complained to Google to get them to blur the Streetview image of his house and asked Elon Musk to take down any tweets revealing his address.

He might actually get charged with assault for this because all she did was ring the doorbell 😂 https://t.co/4SjJHcg0TA — DreamLeaf 🌱🌻 🍉 (@DreamLeaf5) November 11, 2024

One woman reportedly showed up at his house and rang his doorbell to confront him, and he answered only to immediately pepper spray the unarmed guest and push her down the stairs.

‘Your Body, My Choice’ memes spread

