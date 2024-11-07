Far-right provocateurs are taunting Democratic women on TikTok with their spin on the pro-choice saying “my body, my choice” in the wake of Vice President Kamala Harris’ loss to President-elect Donald Trump.

“Waking up to dozens of men commenting ‘your body MY choice’ & y’all still tell me to just agree to disagree. NO,” one TikTok user reported experiencing on Thursday.

The video highlighted a variety of sexist comments including two people who wrote the aforementioned phrase and others that included “have fun losing your right,” “ow zip it and make me a sandwich,” and “keep your legs closed.”

It’s unclear exactly what video the comments were prompted by, but the poster uploaded more than a dozen videos as the 20224 electoral results came in.

The catchphrase was popularized by white nationalist Nick Fuentes, who posted the sexist dig on Tuesday while celebrating Trump’s win and the potential rollback of reproductive rights during a Republican government.

“Your body, my choice. Forever,” Fuentes wrote in a post that racked up nearly 25 million views and 29,000 likes.

Now, that catchphrase is popping up all over TikTok, with women who posted to mourn Harris’ loss reporting having received the comment.

One TikToker whose tearful video reacting to Trump’s win garnered 139,000 views, mocked a right-winger for replying with the catchphrase and then liking his own, now-deleted comment.

“This scumbag deadass liked his own comment, what!?” she said. “You’re embarrassing, you’re embarrassing. L, L in the chat.”

“There are women that are going to die because of this, so many of them,” she said in the original TikTok that prompted the right-winger’s response.

Other women on TikTok posted similar reaction videos after receiving the same comment of “your body, my choice.”

Fuente’s viral post received swift condemnation, with the vast majority of respondents condemning it.

Critics replied that he is a “virgin incel,” called the post “sickening,” and mocked Fuentes for having “never been with a woman before.”

But the catchphrase clearly resonated with those spreading it on TikTok and his far-right army of “Groypers,” who have latched onto it.

“MY CHOICE,” replied one self-described Groyper.

“They will never get to make decisions about their own body,” wrote someone else whose bio in all caps states “CHRIST IS KING.”

“REPEAL THE 19TH,” commented another Groyper of the constitutional amendment granting women the right to vote.

