White nationalist Nick Fuentes is being furiously doxxed online after his anti-abortion catchphrase “your body, my choice” went viral.

The anti-abortion comment came as Fuentes celebrated President-elect Donald Trump’s victory and was quickly parroted by his followers, who commented the phrase across liberal women’s TikTok videos.

But now, the viral motto is coming back to haunt Fuentes, with critics posting Fuentes’ home address online with their own spin on the catchphrase: “your house, our choice.”

“Hey, Nick. Your home, my choice,” one person wrote in response to Fuentes’ viral catchphrase in a post that racked up more than 16 million views and half a million likes.

“The hilarious thing about Nick Fuentes getting doxxed is he paid Google to blur his house but EVERYONE will know it’s his as it’s THE ONLY BLURRED HOUSE ON THE STREET,” wrote someone else who added: “I feel zero sympathy for a psycho white supremacist who thinks he owns women. Your house, our choice. Bitch.”

“F*** AROUND AND FIND OUT,” concluded another viral post that added the new catchphrase: “Your house, their choice.”

“‘Your house, our choice. Forever.’ And we’re just getting started,” blasted someone else.

Other users mocked Fuentes getting doxxed.

“I cannot condone the actions of those doxxing Nick Fuentes,” one person said. “It’s highly irresponsible to post his address without including any information about the parking situation in the area.”

“I can’t in good faith condone this without people coming up with a carpool plan to get there. Think of the environment,” quipped someone else.

Me liking all the posts doxing Nick Fuentes pic.twitter.com/ntKzVEYT6x — Alex 🫦 (@iLoveDikk) November 10, 2024

“have you seen the reviews people are leaving on his address,” asked one person who attached a screenshot of now-removed Google results listing a one-star “public bathroom” at the address and others dubbing the building “incel’s home,” “FAFO place,” and “His Body, Our Choice.”

One woman did reportedly show up at Fuentes’ address and was allegedly pepper sprayed by Fuentes.

The push to dox Fuentes has gone massively viral, prompting a handful of users to call for its end.

“Stop going to nick fuentes house causing drama before one of yall get shot,” one person stated. “Ya’ll are lucky he only used pepper spray. It’s the internet. Don’t lose your life over it.”

Another person called on X owner Elon Musk to intervene, who appears to have begun removing posts showing Fuentes’ address.

“Elon letting these mega viral doxing posts of his house stay up isnt a good look,” ripped the user.

Fuentes, in response, reposted a take from Tristan Tate saying he would defend a pro-choice woman shooting someone dead if they showed up to confront her at her home.

“Nobody should be turning up at any bodies house uninvited,” he wrote. “Harassment.”

