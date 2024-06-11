The “y’all got any fun” meme is a captioned image series that uses a scene from the 2004 film I, Robot starring Will Smith to express disappointment or distress.

This same scene has been used in memes, but this most recent version has Smith asking the robot “y’all got any fun,” to which the bot responds “we got soul.” The final panel shows Smith looking away with his hand over his mouth.

“Y’all got any fun” meme origins

The iconic scene from the film adaptation of I, Robot, released on July 16, 2004, shows Will Smith as Detective Del Spooner questioning a humanoid robot about a murder case. The bot speaks of having dreams and emotions, but Spooner repeatedly stresses that the machine is not like humans and cannot understand human experiences.

To illustrate this point, he asks the bot two questions: “Can a robot write a symphony? Can a robot turn a canvas into a beautiful masterpiece?”

The robot replies with a simpler query: “Can you?”

Spooner pauses, seemingly thrown by this answer, and rubs his face just over his mouth with one hand.

Twitter user @SlimeBarfo posted a cropped version of the old three-panel image that outlines this moment from the film on April 15, 2024. In the meme, Spooner asks “y’all got any food” and the robot’s answer is “we got ingredients,” expressing a reluctance to put in the effort to cook despite being hungry and preferring an already prepared meal.

This meme gained over 26,000 likes, but an alternate version of the format became the more recognizable post and earned the meme’s title. On May 14, 2024, @SciAdvSeries posted the version asking for fun but only getting soul.

The fun vs. soul dichotomy refers to video games, which are typically designed to be fun but don’t always fulfill this promise. Fans of a game or franchise may defend it from accusations that it’s not fun by claiming that it has “soul,” a vague quality referring to passion from the creators, or a lack of corporate polishing.

Going viral

The discourse around which games were fun and/or had “soul” helped to spread the “y’all got any fun” meme across Twitter in the following weeks. Fans of various games reposted the image set with the robot labeled as the video game they were claiming lacked the quality of fun.

Others took it a step further, altering the meme to change the word “soul” to “abysmal dogs–t” or other derogatory terms, especially as it spread to sites like Reddit. Additionally, gamers began listing game features they didn’t personally enjoy with this meme.

As time went on, the meme escaped the bounds of gamer fandoms and was appropriated to make jokes about various other topics. On May 27, user @FungalisedJay posted one with Spooner asking for “Pride,” referring to the approach of Pride Month, with the bot offering only discourse as a comment on how discussions surrounding the month have become increasingly contentious over the years.

Y’all Got Any Fun meme examples

