Where did the Womp Womp meme come from?

Womp Womp (alternatively spelled whomp whomp) is a catchphrase often featured in memes to either convey genuine disappointment or mock a disappointed person. Sometimes called the sad trombone noise, it’s an instantly recognizable onomatopoeia. While the sound dates back well before the internet, meme-loving netizens have found a way to make it their own.

Cultural context

The sad trombone sounds, a sliding note on the instrument, have been long associated with the sound of disappointment and failed attempts. The sound dates back to before television, though no one can pinpoint its exact origin. Radio shows and later on, cartoons such as The Peanuts and Family Guy have utilized the sound prominently. It was also heavily featured on game shows that thrived in the 1970s and 1980s.

“Womp womp” is an onamotapoeia of the sad trombone sound. Urban Dictionary defines it as the “noise of failure or mocking someone who’s experienced something inconvenient.”

Spread

These memes became popular as the phrase began to be used widely in the mid-2000s. While we don’t know exactly how it came into use, it started appearing in pop culture then. Many people are rubbed the wrong way by the phrase, which they find to be childish and immature.

In 2004, Debbie Downer—a character by Rachel Dratch on Saturday Night Live—was introduced on SNL, employing the sound after she delivered her multitude of depressing facts. The recurring sketch, which last appeared on the show in 2020, is a fan favorite and has gotten lots of laughs.

In 2008, Nicki Minaj released a track that uses the phrase as a title, though ironically the words themselves don’t appear in the lyrics.

The phrase started to appear in basic memes of the era. It was the beginning of many variations of the meme arising, which continues to this day.

In December 2014, Redditor u/dancingnutria asked about the origin of the phrase. In one response, they point to the phrase being popularized by characters on Archer.

Controversy

The phrase became associated with a lack of political sympathy in a viral June 2018 moment on Fox News. In the exchange between Corey Lewandowski and Zac Petkanas. When Petkanas shared the story of a 10-year-old special needs child being separated from her family at the border, Lewandowski replied, “Womp womp.”

The moment perplexed Petkanas, who confirmed what he said. Later, Lewandowski dismissed calls to apologize for the comment.

Recent popularity

TikTokers have brought back the phrase—this time as a simple reaction comment, often paired with the Hampter meme or sad hampster meme. Across the platform, as well as X and Instagram, you’ll see comments that read, “womp womp 💀.”

Meme variations and examples:

Conan O’Brien Womp Womp

Conan’s sassy head bob makes it clear he’s delivering the phrase with optimal no f—s given energy.

Charmander Womp Womp

The Charmander version of this meme is for all those moments that take you by surprise and launch you into a panic.

Womp Womp Cat

This cat is trolling with its incessant womps, and it feels no regret about doing so.

Family Guy Womp Womp

The phrase is funny until it’s not, or so those who like this Family Guy take on the meme will argue.

Roblox Womp Womp

A trend isn’t really a trend, for Gen Alpha in particular, until it hits Roblox.

Emoji Womp Womp

Millennials and Gen Z alike appreciate an emoji version to any viral trend, and this one is no exception.

Suguru Geto Womp Womp

The combination of brushing his shoulder off really elevates the “oh well” of it all with this GIF. The extra “you filthy monkey” adds insult to injury.

Anteater Womp Womp

The anteater’s voracious chomping paired with the phrase is reminiscent of that Pacman-chomping sound.

Spinning Fish Womp Womp

The spinning fish adds a humorous element to anything you pair it with, but it adds a little more sting to this use of the phrase.

Archer Cheryl Womp Womp

Archer has been credited with helping popularize Womp Womp. This moment from Cheryl is one that proves why, as she delivers the phrase with a sly smirk and a wink.

Angry Goose Womp Womp

The angry goose has shouted, and you can’t deny him his rageful delivery.

