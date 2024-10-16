‘Wallahi, I’m Finished’—A reaction meme for when you’re cooked

Wallahi, I’m Finished is a catchphrase turned reaction meme deployed in moments that seem hopeless or when a person must accept certain defeat.

Meme basics:

Meme creator: @yeaiamtrill/Twitch

@yeaiamtrill/Twitch Meme type : Reaction, Macro

: Reaction, Macro First appearance : April 2022

: April 2022 Origin source : X.com

: X.com Peak popularity : January 2024



: January 2024 Notable variations: Wallahi I’m Finished Monkey Wallahi I’m Finished Sukuna Wallahi I’m Finished Gojo Wallahi I’m Cooked



Origin and spread

In early 2022, Twitch streamer @yeaiamtrill shared a photo, seemingly on Snapchat, where he has a hand on his head as he looks at the camera. In the caption, he wrote, “Wallahi I’m done.”

On April 6, 2022, the photo was shared on X by @gutsdachad, who shared the reaction in response to since-deleted tweets about Attack on Titan.

Popularity

After the tweet, the phrase and the photo as a reaction image enjoyed popularity, rising again in interest that summer. In 2023, the meme started popping up again, this time as a macro with different characters and images.

Cultural context

Different varieties of the meme have appeared in other contexts, broadening the meme’s audience. “Wallahi” is an Arabic word that translates to “I swear by Allah.” It can also mean “I swear by God,” depending on the context. The phrase is used in a dramatized fashion in memes.

In the same way other religions frown upon taking God’s name in vain, there’s a difference between casually using “Wallahi” and using it in an improper context that’s considered a sin.

Meme variations

‘Wallahi, I’m Finished’ monkey

A video of a monkey nearly being eaten by a tiger went viral on Reddit. The monkey’s peaceful face is captioned, “Bro accepted it,” with the post titled, “Wallahi I’m finished.”

‘Wallahi I’m Finished’ Sukuna

Sukuna is a character from the manga Jujutsu Kaisen. Sukuna is the strongest sorcerer in history in the lore, so it’s rare to see him in an unsurpassable situation.

Also a character from Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo is the current strongest sorcerer and Sukuna’s adversary, making it similarly unusual to see him seeming doomed in a moment.

‘Wallahi, I’m Cooked’

Wallahi I’m Cooked uses the word cooked in the slang sense, to mean, “I’m done for,” or “I’m dead.”

More meme examples

