When the function got the Rubbing Hands Emoji…

emoji rubbing hands together

The Rubbing Hands emoji, aka the scheming emoji, has become popular in memes where people anticipate or react to something. It’s popularly used along with the phrase “when the function x…”

The expressive, oversized emoji—which some argue looks like it’s clapping—has a striking stare. That’s made it stand out as a funny canvas to make memes from.

Origins of the Rubbing Hands emoji

The rubbing hands emoji first appeared among other emoji images on Shutterstock in 2018. It was described as a “Scheming villain emoticon rubbing his hands.” The emoji character has a disquieting smile. Its brows are in a sharp arch as it makes direct eye contact while rubbing its hands together.

original rubbing hands emoji
@yayayoyo/Shutterstock

It’s unclear exactly when the emoji started being used as a meme, but it first appeared on social media with a 2023 tweet from @pastor.flacc.

In Body Image
@yayayoyo/Shutterstock

Pairing the emoji with captions such as “when the function got…” or “when the hangout got…” has become a popular pairing. Users use it to joke about the things they’re looking forward to happening, from realistic to wishful thinking.

If it feels like this meme is for the naughty, that’s probably because of how eerily (and hilariously) some of these captions go with the leering image.

The funniest ‘When the function got…’ memes

when the hangout has genuine, kind people with similar interests and values
@chillextremist/X
In Body Image
@chillextremist/X
'When the hangout has my mom and she made popcorn and we are watching a movie'
@chillextremist/X
when the day off got pouring rain and loud thunder rubbing hands emoji
@northstardoll/X
'when the hangout has coffee and walking around' rubbing hands emoji
@northstardoll/X
'when the gay movie got a vulnerable moment by a body of water' rubbing hands meme
@northstardoll/X
when the hangout is chilling and doing nothing together
@northstardoll/X
'when the produce has alternate colorways' rubbing hands emoji
@northstardoll/X
when the hangout has the three person groupchat with the weird name
@northstardoll/X
when the fantasy world got a giant fucking tree in the middle
u/Bob______Sacamano/Reddit
when the hangout has weed, diet soda, and Burnout Revenge for the PS2
u/Bob______Sacamano/Reddit
In Body Image
u/Bob______Sacamano/Reddit
when the museum has collections of weapons and armour rubbing hands emoji
@sh44sti/X
when the hangout is relaxing or is rot based
@sh44sti/X
when the hangout has structure or is activity based
@sh44sti/X
when the hangout has record stores and book stores and art galleries and street food and buskers
@mountbellyache/X
when the hangout has nonverbal sit in bed and go on phone time
@mountbellyache/X
when the hangout is cancelled
@mountbellyache/X

