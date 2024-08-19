That GigaChad TikTok kid has everyone asking: Who is The Rizzler?

The Rizzler is a young TikTok personality who got his name from his “rizz face” and partners with A.J. and Big Justice. The pre-teen first appeared on TikTok in 2020 after his father filmed him, and has become one of the social media platform’s youngest sensations over the past four years.

He began appearing in A.J. and Big Justice videos in early 2024 and became a frequent guest, brought in as a new member of their family after matching their energy so well.

Who is The Rizzler?

Real name Christian Joseph, The Rizzler is a child influencer on TikTok under the handle @itztherizzler who makes videos in New Jersey with his dad. He wasn’t known by his nickname until February 3, 2024, when the duo posted an entry The Rizzler saying “this is the face of a rizzler” before he turned around to reveal what looks like a GigaChad face.

On February 10, another video of Joseph messing around with toys in a store appeared. As he tries a wacky, squishy ball on his head as a wig with a serious face, his father declares him “The Rizzler!” After that, the nickname was official.

What is a ‘Rizzler’?

A “rizzler” in AAVE is defined as an individual who embodies the concept of rizz, which refers to charisma or swagger. The word “rizz” was likely derived directly from “charisma” as a shortened form that utilizes the middle part of the older term. This turned into a popular slang term among the Black community by Twitch streamers Kai Cenat, Silky, and Duke Dennis in 2021.

“Rizzler” is one of several nicknames given to people who exude rizz, and is a play on the name of the popular Batman villain The Riddler. Others include “Rizz Lord,” “Rizzly Bear,” and “Rizz Truss.”

The Rizzler and the Costco Guys

The Rizzler first appeared on a TikTok video by A.J. and Big Justice, also known as the Costco Guys, on June 6, 2024. He served as a critic alongside the father and son team as they rated items in a toy store on the Costco Guys’ “Boom or Doom” rating system. In the tradition of A.J. and Big Justice, every toy was judged as a “boom.”

After the video went viral, The Rizzler went on to guest star in many other TikToks with the Costco Guys including more “Boom or Doom” reviews, as well as trendy prank videos.

IShowSpeed diss

In the middle of August 2024, The Rizzler appeared as a guest on The Makeshift Project for an interview and was asked to pick between pairs of other influencers alongside Big Justice. One pair — Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed — was no contest, as the kids both immediately chose Cenat.

The Rizzler roasts IShowSpeed, says he has no rizz pic.twitter.com/clZK1CWJvd — Dexerto (@Dexerto) August 15, 2024

The Rizzler then explained his choice, accusing IShowSpeed of lacking rizz in a clip that has since blown up across social media.

“IShowSpeed is just like (makes barking sounds),” he said. “What is that? He barks all this… what is that? He has no rizz. He has absolutely no rizz. Not one like, spec of rizz.”

Reactions

me and my butch wife giving our miniature pug an artisan chew toy from the farmers market pic.twitter.com/o2yoM7qYjZ — Alison (@TradWife2049) August 18, 2024

Related memes:

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.