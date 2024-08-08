‘We’re Costco guys,’ aka A.J. and Big Justice, are making TikTok wholesome

“We’re Costco guys” aka A.J. and Big Justice, are a TikTok and Instagram father-son influencer duo who catapulted to fame in 2024. Their wholesome and family-friendly content includes product reviews and silly videos made in stores in local restaurants and stores like Costco.

The pair also produce their own songs and have become known for several catchphrases, including “We’re Costco guys” as well as “Meat! All meat!” By the middle of summer, memes about the two had spread to other social media platforms.

Who are ‘Costco Guys’ Big Justice and A.J.?

For those new to the duo, you might assume that the big one is Big Justice. That’s A.J. Befumo, and his son, Eric, is nicknamed Big Justice. Both his son’s real name and nickname were derived from A.J.’s former pro wrestling stage persona, the American Powerchild Eric Justice.

Big Justice was born in 2012 in Colts’ Neck, New Jersey before the family moved to Boca Raton, Florida a few years ago. A.J. started a family YouTube channel that never really took off, but got him interested in social media.

A.J. originally started his TikTok account to promote the mortgage lending service company he worked for under a character named “Mortgage Muscles.” Nobody showed much interest until Big Justice made an appearance, excited to be a part of a TikTok channel that had over 1,000 followers.

A video with Eric introducing his dad as he consumed an item from a local burger chain Charm City, called the “Big Sloppy,” got 100,000 views. Thus began the social media career of the father-son duo. The “We’re Costco guys” post skyrocketed them to viral fame on March 1, 2024.

A recent prank video in which members of the extended Befumo family illustrate the viral wholesomeness of the group as well as introduces newcomers to everyone involved in the channel. The video shows A.J., Big Justice, Erika Befumo (Mother of Big Justice), sister Ashley, Cousin Angelo, guest star The Rizzler, and others saying the line “just give me my money” in an Italian accent.

With each performance, the rest of the family erupts in cheers and clapping. Finally, it gets to Lulu, who gives it her best shot only to be met with silence. She looks back at the others, but A.J. just waves her back to the camera. She tries several more times before the family breaks down laughing and finally cheers for her.

Boom meter

One of the most viral videos by A.J. and Big Justice is their Costco food court review entry that introduces the “boom meter,” which rates every item as either a “boom” or a “doom.” True to their positive reputation, every item gets a “boom.”

The video gained over 25 million views and 2.4 million likes since they posted it on March 8, 2024.

The Rizzler

A frequent guest on the “we’re Costco guys” channel is The Rizzler, born Christian Joseph—a young TikTok influencer nicknamed for his “rizz face” that is said to resemble the expression of the GigaChad meme.

The Rizzler first appeared on TikTok as a sensational dancing and lip-syncing toddler. Three years later, Joseph went viral for enthusiastically consuming a Popeye’s meal, but it wasn’t until February 3, 2024, that he gained his current nickname.

The young star did his first crossover with A.J. and Big Justice on June 6 in a “boom or doom” video at a toy store and has been a welcome contributor to the Costco guys’ channel ever since.

We’re Costco Guys memes

