Who is the ‘Blue Tie Kid’? The leader of the TikTok Rizz Party

Blue Tie Kid, also known as the leader of the TikTok Rizz Party, is a nickname given to one of the boys featured in the TikTok Rizz Party “Carnival” videos. The viral video of different youth at a Sweet 16 has become a fascination of the internet.

As people have declared themselves fans of the group of teens, they have developed deep lore for all parties involved. The leader of the gang appears to be Blue Tie Kid, whose true identity has since been revealed.

Who is the Blue Tie Kid?

The Blue Tie Kid is one of a group of seven boys who appear in a TikTok video shared by Island Entertainment in March 2024. The boys, attending a sweet 16 somewhere in the New York/New Jersey area, rap along to “CARNIVAL,” a song by ¥$, Ye, and Ty Dolla $ign.

“I done did the impossible / Go, go, go, go / Head so good, she a honor roll / She’ll ride the dick like a carnival / I done did the impossible,”

In the video, they sing together, acting out for the camera. The caption on the TikTok reads, “The boys showing how it’s done at Jillian’s Sweet 16.”

The Blue Tie Kid was front and center, feeling the main character energy and busting out a few dance moves that inspired the whole squad to follow along. The teen was later identified as Sebastian Sarmiento, who goes by @seby_261 on TikTok.

As the video of the boys went viral, people felt it had a particular vibe. They compared the vibe to what was advertised in the viral TikTok Rizz Party meme.

What is the TikTok Rizz party?

The flier that bought us the term “TikTok Rizz Party” first appeared online in 2023. A year before the Blue Tie Kid’s rise to viral fame, the ad was for a Tampa, Florida event. The party was aimed at Gen Z. The ad’s over-the-top visuals and try-hard language made it the Kidz Bop of party fliers, an instant viral hit.

When the Blue Tie Kid and his friends came along, people joked that the group had the same kind of energy the TikTok Rizz Party promoters were looking for.

Who Is Turkish Quandale Dingle?

Another member of the TikTok Rizz Party that got a lot of attention is Turkish Quandale Dingle (TQD), who rose to fame in a video where the group of boys sang and danced to “Just Wanna Rock” by Lil Uzi Vert. TQD gets in the middle and has his star-of-the-show moment.

As the clips from the night went viral, someone joked that he looked like Quandale Dingle. Quandale Dingle is a meme that features distorted images of NBA Youngboy. As the jokes progressed, the boy was christened “Turkish Quandale Dingle.”

Amid jokes about the group of boys, some created lore that says Turkish Quandale Dingle is after Blue Tie Kid’s leadership of the TikTok Rizz Party. The two appeared in a video together that both squashed the idea and fueled the fire of its truth.

People have also jokingly shipped the two guys, another idea that Sebastian was sure to shut down, telling fans to “put the edits down.”

Blue Tie Kid’s response to being the ‘leader’ of the Rizz Party

As the memes and lore around the TikTok Rizz Party group have grown and spread, people have had a lot to say about Blue Tie Kid. Many wonder if he truly is the “leader” of his group. People joke about his origin story and joke around about the dynamics between the party personalities.

Sebastian Sarmiento came forward as the Blue Tie Kid after many found his original TikTok account. However, shortly after his account was banned. He came back as @seby_261 and made it clear he was a proud member of the TikTok Rizz party. He did duets with the now-viral video and commented on some of the memes that followed.

Blue Tie Kid memes