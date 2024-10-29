The Rizzler appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night alongside his friends and frequent TikTok co-stars A.J. and Big Justice, and fans had a lot to say.

Twitter users have found the contrast between the large father-son pair on the left to the relatively tiny, stylish, and very round Rizzler to be amusing. In addition to the many Rizzler memes, there has also been some discussion about the child’s weight and health.

The Rizzler gives Jimmy Fallon a rizz face tutorial

These three TikTok stars were guests on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Oct. 28, 2024, exposing countless additional viewers to their wholesome and in-your-face humor. Host and guests rated treats on a scale of one to five “booms,” which is a meter based on A.J. and Big Justice’s viral song “We Bring the Boom.”

The Rizzler, meanwhile, demonstrated how to pull off the “rizz face” that made him famous and led to his nickname.

The Rizzler is a TikTok personality who first appeared on the platform when he was only a toddler. He grew from his dad’s account, where he earned his nickname for his Gigachad “rizz face,” to eventually partner with popular TikTok team A.J. and Big Justice and appear in many of their videos.

His given name is Christian Joseph and he now has his own account under @itztherizzler. One of the videos that led to his breakout fame shows him in a Black Panther costume giving his dad attitude and refusing to climb up a ladder because his mom said it’s not safe.

He later referenced this video in a rap piece known widely as “The Rizzler Song,” declaring: “They know me as The Rizzler, I’m the panther dressed in black. Once I give your girl the rizz face there’s no chance she’s coming back.”

How old is The Rizzler?

The Rizzler’s exact age is not readily available, but Vulture described him as being in the third grade, which, assuming he’s following a normal U.S. elementary school tract, would put him at age eight or nine.

This explains why he looks so short next to the older TikTok kid Big Justice and his rather large dad, A.J.

Is The Rizzler related to A.J. and Big Justice?

Although they have similar vibes, The Rizzler is not related in any way to the father-son team known as A.J. and Big Justice. They met because they ran in the same TikTok circles and made the same kind of content.

The Rizzler first appeared in a video with the son and dad on June 6, 2024, to help them rate toys in a toy store on their famous “Boom or Doom” system. They got along so well that they decided to make more videos together, and the little guy became like a member of the family.

Concerns about The Rizzler’s weight

Predictably, because The Rizzler is not thin enough, some social media users interrupted the jokes and general celebration of the cute kid to worry that he might soon die from related health issues. This is highly unlikely to happen to someone so young, as children tend to come in many different sizes and are fairly resilient outside of poverty.

He may yet grow into a shape deemed more acceptable by society, but some of that concern is related to the trend of having The Rizzler, alongside his friends, rate certain foods like candy, cookies, and Costco hot dogs.

The trio doesn’t often make the food rating videos anymore after they thoroughly mined that bit over the summer, so these concerns may be overblown. There doesn’t seem to be as much concern about the stress that a packed content schedule can put on a young child or whether he’s being exploited by adults.

The Rizzler Jimmy Fallon memes

Big Aj and Big Justice: Booooooom



Jimmy Fallon: Hahahahahahahaha now do the rizz face



The Rizzler: https://t.co/Tyvt9LU0bx pic.twitter.com/uAXF1a8hak — Wong Updates (@WongUpdates) October 28, 2024

