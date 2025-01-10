Trump and Obama seen laughing at Jimmy Carter’s funeral—cue the memes

President-elect Donald Trump and former President Barack Obama laughing together at Jimmy Carter’s funeral has stirred up enough controversy to become a meme. After C-SPAN cameras caught the two acting like old friends at the Thursday event, talking and giggling behind Vice President Kamala Harris, the images spread on X and elicited strong reactions from members of both parties.

Those on the left were particularly unamused by this apparent scene of class solidarity among a pair who have accused each other of terrible things, but they also couldn’t resist the jokes.

What were Trump and Obama laughing about?

Nobody knows what those two kept whispering to each other about, except maybe Harris, who looked back at them at least once from her seat in the row ahead. Whatever it was, one shot in particular caught former President Obama laughing while the President-elect spoke.

Considering Trump’s history of pushing claims that Obama wasn’t born in America and other attacks, as well as allegations that Trump is a fascist coming from the Democrats, people were understandably confused by this camaraderie.

Some X users, perhaps looking to fuel the confusion, created AI-generated videos showing the two of them fighting instead. For the most part, however, people made Trump and Obama meme posts speculating on what they were saying to each other.

Kamala didn’t fall out of the coconut tree for this

Harris sat almost directly in front of Obama. At one point, the camera caught her looking back at the two of them as Obama whispered to Trump before turning back and letting out a sigh.

Another angle showed her sharing a look and a smile with her husband Doug Emhoff, which X user @tonypraysick interpreted as “me and my bestie telepathically saying the nastiest things about everyone.”

The Obama-Bush belly tap

Trump and Obama weren’t the only ones having fun at former President Carter‘s funeral. When George W. Bush arrived, Obama stood to greet him and Bush gave him a quick bap on the stomach like they were old friends comfortable with this kind of physical banter. Bush then took his seat on the other side of Obama.

This isn’t much of a surprise if you’re aware that George and Michelle have been friends for years. During a 2021 CBS Sunday Morning interview, the Iraq War-era president expressed shock over people’s disbelief in this friendship.

“The American people were so surprised that Michelle Obama and I could be friends,” he said. “Americans are so polarized in their thinking that they can’t imagine a George W. Bush and a Michelle Obama being friends.”

Karen Pence snubs the Trumps

Karen Pence, wife of Trump’s former vice president, seems like she has not forgiven the president-elect for the whole “hang Mike Pence” thing. Footage shows her refusing to stand and greet Donald and Melania Trump as they arrive even as Mike does so, shaking both their hands without a smile.

“Karen Pence refused to get up to greet Melania and Trump. Instead she stares them down in disgust. Melania is taken aback clearly not expecting that,” wrote @Mikeggibbs. “Just amazing.”

“This is totally a Godfather scene.”

Did Bill Clinton sneak a look at Kamala Harris?

The camera shows Clinton looking at Harris as she passes by. It’s difficult to tell exactly where his eyes landed, but Bill’s reputation is fueling speculation that he hasn’t changed.

“SLICK WILLY WILL NEVER CHANGE!!!” shouted @PapiTrumpo.

More Trump and Obama meme examples

