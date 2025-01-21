‘It’s a doge eat doge world’: The internet reacts after Trump signs a flurry of executive orders on day one

President Donald Trump went on an executive order binge on his second inauguration day, eliciting memes from the internet. U.S. presidents don’t normally get so much done right out of the gate, usually waiting until at least day two to start pushing their agendas. Trump wasted no time, however, signing his first orders before he was sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Featured Video

Making good on several of his promises, the 47th president withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, limited federal DEI efforts, ended remote work options for federal employees, did a whole lot on immigration, and pardoned over 1,000 people convicted on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, for starters.

Advertisement

Anti-immigration orders

Trump made a lot of promises regarding the restriction of immigration to the U.S., especially coming from certain countries, and definitely from Mexico, during his campaign.

On day one, he signed an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship, another designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, declared a national emergency at the border, and even ended an app that helped migrants legally enter the country.

Advertisement

Higher prescription drug prices

The returning president also made sure to reverse 78 executive orders and other actions implemented by Biden over the past four years, including the one that lowered prescription drug prices and capped insulin at $35 for Medicare patients.

Those two in particular got people to evoke Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Advertisement

Bye bye DEI

Making good on his threats to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, Trump further reversed a Biden order to bring educational and economic opportunities to Black and Latino Americans in an attempt to make up for the obstacles put in their way for so many, many years.

Advertisement

Breaking up with the World Health Organization

In a return to his policies from his last stint as president, Trump then withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) that he ditched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

Also the Paris Agreement

The U.S. doesn’t believe in climate change again with this administration, so the Paris Agreement—the 2016 international treaty to address an attempt to mitigate climate change—is also out. There were no executive orders addressing the recovery efforts from the LA wildfires that are still breaking out in southern California.

Advertisement

Capitol rioters pardoned

After managing to dodge indictment for his actions leading up to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump pardoned over 1,000 supporters who were convicted over the past four years of crimes related to entering the building or rioting around it on that day. Those who faced the most severe penalties for crimes such as assault and conspiracy had their sentences commuted.

Advertisement

Yes, Trump has fulfilled his promise to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, at least as a U.S. policy that is unlikely to be followed by anybody else. He signed this executive order among others designed to “champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first.”

Advertisement

Trump went on to make it government policy to only recognize two genders, declaring them “biological sexes”: male and female. This is based on whether a person is born capable of creating eggs or sperm and rolls back many Biden-era protections for transgender and non-binary citizens.

Some of the language used in the order has called this new idea of gender into question.

Advertisement

‘DOGE’ is a real department now

With his new buddy Elon Musk in the background, Trump ordered the official creation of the United States DOGE Service, renaming the United States Digital Service created by former President Barack Obama in 2014. The department will “oversee a substantial reduction in the size and scope of government” including cutting hundreds of federal jobs and slashing social services.

Advertisement

It’s already facing legal challenges and has already shed one person from its ranks—Musk’s former department co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.