‘It’s a doge eat doge world’: The internet reacts after Trump signs a flurry of executive orders on day one

“Outdoing Trump by issuing an executive order that there is only ONE gender.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Two panel image. On the right, Donald Trump sits behind the Resolute desk in the oval office, holding a binder and pen. On the left, an X post by @Acyn reads 'Trump: What is this one? 'Withdrawing from the World Health Organization' Trump: ohhh'

President Donald Trump went on an executive order binge on his second inauguration day, eliciting memes from the internet. U.S. presidents don’t normally get so much done right out of the gate, usually waiting until at least day two to start pushing their agendas. Trump wasted no time, however, signing his first orders before he was sworn in on Monday afternoon.

Trump executive order meme with a gif of Michael Scott from The Office yelling.
@conradsconklin/X

Making good on several of his promises, the 47th president withdrew the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, limited federal DEI efforts, ended remote work options for federal employees, did a whole lot on immigration, and pardoned over 1,000 people convicted on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots, for starters.

Tweet with a mushroom cloud gif reading 'withdraws the US from WHO, pardons 1.5k people convicted in january 6, shutting down the CBP one app, taking down the reproductive rights website, withdrawing us from the paris climate agreement, declaring 2 genders.......all in one day..........'
@conradsconklin/X
Anti-immigration orders

Trump made a lot of promises regarding the restriction of immigration to the U.S., especially coming from certain countries, and definitely from Mexico, during his campaign.

On day one, he signed an executive order attempting to end birthright citizenship, another designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, declared a national emergency at the border, and even ended an app that helped migrants legally enter the country.

Donald Trump executive order tweet about CBP One reading 'IT WAS A LEGAL ENTRY. ITS LEGALLY ENTERING THE COUNTRY. WHAT OTHER REASON THAN MALICE DO YOU TAKE AWAY THE LEGAL ABILITY TO DO SOMETHING CORRECT AND DOESNT HARM OTHERS.'
@FineNDanDee/X
Higher prescription drug prices

The returning president also made sure to reverse 78 executive orders and other actions implemented by Biden over the past four years, including the one that lowered prescription drug prices and capped insulin at $35 for Medicare patients.

Those two in particular got people to evoke Luigi Mangione, the man accused of shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Tweet reading 'Donald Judas Trump just rescinded Biden’s bill, that lowered 50 prescription drugs, including capping insulin at $35 for people on Medicare. Tell me how this is “America first?” This is just spiteful and petty, and he’s hurting Americans and he doesn’t give AF.'
@lisa_liberal/X
Trump executive order meme with an image of the Batman signal but it's Luigi Mangione.
@lisa_liberal/X

Bye bye DEI

Making good on his threats to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, Trump further reversed a Biden order to bring educational and economic opportunities to Black and Latino Americans in an attempt to make up for the obstacles put in their way for so many, many years.

Trump executive order meme with a gif of a man yelling and gripping a water bottle.
@PROJECTSIMPS0N/X
Trump executive order meme with a clip of a woman giving side-eye.
@PROJECTSIMPS0N/X

Breaking up with the World Health Organization

In a return to his policies from his last stint as president, Trump then withdrew the U.S. from the World Health Organization (WHO) that he ditched during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump executive order meme with a clip of Trump asking what order he's signing.
@Acyn/X
Trump executive order meme with a clip of a man scowling into the camera.
@Acyn/X

Also the Paris Agreement

The U.S. doesn’t believe in climate change again with this administration, so the Paris Agreement—the 2016 international treaty to address an attempt to mitigate climate change—is also out. There were no executive orders addressing the recovery efforts from the LA wildfires that are still breaking out in southern California.

Trump executive order meme with a gif of a cartoon duck smoking.
@mattbo_0/X
Tweet reading 'Half our country is covered by snow and the other half just burnt down and this is the hill you're going to die on?'
@mattbo_0/X

Capitol rioters pardoned

After managing to dodge indictment for his actions leading up to the assault on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Trump pardoned over 1,000 supporters who were convicted over the past four years of crimes related to entering the building or rioting around it on that day. Those who faced the most severe penalties for crimes such as assault and conspiracy had their sentences commuted.

Tweet reading 'I don’t ever wanna hear “back the blue” from this people ever again Trump pardons nearly all Jan. 6 rioters on first day of presidency - The Hill'
@DaOGTriple/X
Bluesky post reading 'Can every single Republican who voted to add 'assaulting a police officer' to the list of crimes for which merely being *accused* should lead to deportation be asked why they think it's okay for Trump to pardon Jan 6 rioters who assaulted and even physically tortured Capitol police officers?'
@jonathancohn.bsky.social/Bluesky

Gulf of America

Yes, Trump has fulfilled his promise to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, at least as a U.S. policy that is unlikely to be followed by anybody else. He signed this executive order among others designed to “champion core American interests and always put America and American citizens first.”

Bluesky post reading 'The gulf of America part was absolutely written by AI.'
@rmfifthcircuit.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Biological sex mandate

Trump went on to make it government policy to only recognize two genders, declaring them “biological sexes”: male and female. This is based on whether a person is born capable of creating eggs or sperm and rolls back many Biden-era protections for transgender and non-binary citizens.

Some of the language used in the order has called this new idea of gender into question.

Bluesky post reading 'In that familiar old incompetence I haven't missed, Trump's executive order defines sex as what a person is at CONCEPTION. Fetal sex doesn't begin to differentiate until about 7 weeks into gestation. Which means Donald used the highest office in the land to declare all Americans legally female.'
@amazonchique.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Bluesky post reading 'Outdoing Trump by issuing an executive order that there is only ONE gender.'
@amazonchique.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Bluesky post reading 'Assigned Agender at Conception Retroactively by Executive Order is not the worst gender I've tested.'
@pwr2dppl.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

‘DOGE’ is a real department now

With his new buddy Elon Musk in the background, Trump ordered the official creation of the United States DOGE Service, renaming the United States Digital Service created by former President Barack Obama in 2014. The department will “oversee a substantial reduction in the size and scope of government” including cutting hundreds of federal jobs and slashing social services.

It’s already facing legal challenges and has already shed one person from its ranks—Musk’s former department co-leader Vivek Ramaswamy.

Quote post about DOGE getting sued reading 'It’s a DOGE eat DOGE world.'
@auntyem.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Bluesky post reading 'They got rid of the brown guy at DOGE before it even started? Go figure.'
@auntyem.bsky.social‬/Bluesky

