Advertisement
Memes

Trump’s plan to rename the Gulf of Mexico to ‘Gulf of America’ kicks off meme blitz

How about “The Gulf of Cheaper Eggs.”

Photo of Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey Weedston
Donald Trump talking(l), Jessica Lange with text 'there's not going to be lower grocery prices, you stupid slut'(r)

Gulf of America memes hit social media after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico. It’s unclear whether or not he will have the authority to do so once he becomes president, even if this is one of the promises he ends up following through on.

Featured Video

Trump critics naturally reacted with mocking jokes, and fans with excitement and memes meant to trigger the libs. It’s another day online in the era of Trump.

Why does Donald Trump want to change ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’?

The president-elect revealed his intentions for the Gulf of Mexico during a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Tuesday among various foreign policy announcements, including details on his desire to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Advertisement
Gulf of America Wojak meme with MAGA fans agreeing to invading Greenland and Panama but crying about helping Ukraine.
@JoshEakle/X

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he said. “That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Considering his demand that Mexico take responsibility for America’s immigration issues and his long history of beefing with the nation, his “Gulf of America” plan may be nothing more than a dig at the Mexican government. It may remind older users of George W. Bush’s attempt to rename “french fries” to “freedom fries” in 2003 after France opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces the ‘Gulf of America Act’

If Trump isn’t serious about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, other Republicans are happy to take it seriously on his behalf. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia jumped on the opportunity, quickly introducing a House bill to change the name on the basis that because the U.S. spends money and effort to secure the gulf, it belongs to America.

Advertisement
Gulf of America meme with North America redrawn to divide the U.S. between Canada and Mexico.
@strike_dr/X

“The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries,” her statement on the bill reads. “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.”

Can Donald Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico?

The answer provided by experts on this question is “maybe.” The entire gulf is not within U.S. borders and naming rights for transnational bodies of water vary based on the situation. According to The Independent, the Gulf of Mexico got its name 400 years ago from an indigenous city named Mexico.

Advertisement

The U.S. and the nation of Mexico are both members of the International Hydrographic Organization, which “works to ensure that all the world’s seas, oceans and navigable waters are surveyed and charted, thereby supporting safety of navigation and the protection of the marine environment.” They also name some of these bodies of water.

Different nations may also refer to seas and gulfs by different names. The Gulf of Mexico has been known by many names over the centuries and in varying languages. The U.S. may decide to call it the Gulf of America, but no one else has to.

‘You idiots voted for lower egg prices’

Users across X and Bluesky reacted to the news in the typical fashion whenever Trump declares something strange—with a mix of Gulf of America meme posts and furious rage. The sites are currently more map-heavy than usual as people imagine what else we could rename in honor of the United States — or dream of the opposite.

Advertisement

Others complain that this is what Trump is focusing on instead of grocery prices and other things average Americans worry about. We can’t have reasonable egg prices, but maybe we can fill up on memes?

Tweet reading 'You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you're getting the 'Gulf of America.''
@FPWellman/X

“You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you’re getting the ‘Gulf of America,’” wrote X user @FPWellman.

Gulf of America memes spread

Gulf of America meme showing a map of the Americas with everything named after America.
@FPWellman/X
Advertisement
Tweet with a screenshot of Ava Coleman in sunglasses from Abbott Elementary.
@soniamariesays/X
Gulf of America meme in the 'you stupid slut' format.
@soniamariesays/X
Gulf of America meme with a video of Donald Trump erasing 'Mexico' in the gulf's name and replacing it with 'America,' then dancing.
@soniamariesays/X
Gulf of America meme in the Donald Trump redrawing the hurricane map format.
‪@dieseldog97.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Advertisement
Bluesky post reading 'Gulf of America is to Gulf of Mexico as X is to Twitter.'
‪@dieseldog97.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Bluesky post with a screenshot of Dr. Evil reading 'My father would womanize, he would start land wars with Denmark. He would make outrageous claims like claiming ownership of Greenland. Sometimes he would refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the Gulf of America.'
@ditzkoff.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Gulf of America meme with the gulf named 'The Gulf of Cheaper Eggs.'
@ditzkoff.bsky.social‬/Bluesky
Bluesky post reading 'If only the Democrats had bothered to listen to and address real Americans’ need to have the Gulf of Mexico renamed.'
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

TAGS

Donald Trump Memes Memes Trump
First published:

Lindsey Weedston

Lindsey is a Seattle area writer interested in all things society, including internet culture, politics, and mental health. Outside of the Daily Dot, her work can be found in publications such as The Mary Sue, Truthout, and YES! Magazine.

Lindsey Weedston
 
The Daily Dot