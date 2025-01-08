Gulf of America memes hit social media after U.S. President-elect Donald Trump announced he intends to rename the Gulf of Mexico. It’s unclear whether or not he will have the authority to do so once he becomes president, even if this is one of the promises he ends up following through on.

Featured Video

Trump critics naturally reacted with mocking jokes, and fans with excitement and memes meant to trigger the libs. It’s another day online in the era of Trump.

Why does Donald Trump want to change ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to ‘Gulf of America’?

The president-elect revealed his intentions for the Gulf of Mexico during a Mar-a-Lago press conference on Tuesday among various foreign policy announcements, including details on his desire to annex Greenland and the Panama Canal.

Advertisement

“We’re going to be changing the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, which has a beautiful ring,” he said. “That covers a lot of territory, the Gulf of America. What a beautiful name. And it’s appropriate. It’s appropriate. And Mexico has to stop allowing millions of people to pour into our country.”

Considering his demand that Mexico take responsibility for America’s immigration issues and his long history of beefing with the nation, his “Gulf of America” plan may be nothing more than a dig at the Mexican government. It may remind older users of George W. Bush’s attempt to rename “french fries” to “freedom fries” in 2003 after France opposed the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Marjorie Taylor Greene introduces the ‘Gulf of America Act’

If Trump isn’t serious about renaming the Gulf of Mexico, other Republicans are happy to take it seriously on his behalf. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia jumped on the opportunity, quickly introducing a House bill to change the name on the basis that because the U.S. spends money and effort to secure the gulf, it belongs to America.

Advertisement

“The American people are footing the bill to protect and secure the maritime waterways for commerce to be conducted. Our U.S. armed forces protect the area from any military threats from foreign countries,” her statement on the bill reads. “It’s our gulf. The rightful name is the Gulf of America and it’s what the entire world should refer to it as.”

Can Donald Trump rename the Gulf of Mexico?

The answer provided by experts on this question is “maybe.” The entire gulf is not within U.S. borders and naming rights for transnational bodies of water vary based on the situation. According to The Independent, the Gulf of Mexico got its name 400 years ago from an indigenous city named Mexico.

Advertisement

The U.S. and the nation of Mexico are both members of the International Hydrographic Organization, which “works to ensure that all the world’s seas, oceans and navigable waters are surveyed and charted, thereby supporting safety of navigation and the protection of the marine environment.” They also name some of these bodies of water.

Different nations may also refer to seas and gulfs by different names. The Gulf of Mexico has been known by many names over the centuries and in varying languages. The U.S. may decide to call it the Gulf of America, but no one else has to.

‘You idiots voted for lower egg prices’

Users across X and Bluesky reacted to the news in the typical fashion whenever Trump declares something strange—with a mix of Gulf of America meme posts and furious rage. The sites are currently more map-heavy than usual as people imagine what else we could rename in honor of the United States — or dream of the opposite.

Advertisement

Others complain that this is what Trump is focusing on instead of grocery prices and other things average Americans worry about. We can’t have reasonable egg prices, but maybe we can fill up on memes?

“You idiots voted for lower egg prices and you’re getting the ‘Gulf of America,’” wrote X user @FPWellman.

Gulf of America memes spread

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.