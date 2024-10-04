Advertisement
Memes

Tired Of Living Through Major Historical Events: Some memes

Here comes another one…

Photo of Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro
Squidward close up of button that says 'i really wish I weren't living through a major historical event right now!'

The Tired Of Living Through Major Historical Events meme addresses the constant churn of the 24-hour news cycle, often with overwhelming or upsetting news stories as the most prominent. At one time, it was common to refer to certain events as “historical events” or “unprecedented events.” Now, the phrases are often used sarcastically or in jest. As more occurs, the less historical and unprecedented each event feels.

Meme origins

The turn of phrase became a meme during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It began when one Twitter user tweeted what many were feeling. On March 21, 2020, @aardvarsk wrote, “I am tired of being a part of a major historical event.”

'I am tired of being a part of a major historical event'
@aardvarsk/X
It wasn’t long until the tweet spread to other social media networks. Many felt they could identify with that feeling, especially during that uncertain time. We were all being inundated with so much information that the disaster fatigue had set in.

Days later, Tumblr’s @darlingfreddie shared a Squidward badge meme with the phrase “I really wish I wasn’t living through a major historical event right now!”

'I really wish I wasn't living through a major historical event right now!' squidward badge meme
@darlingfreddie/Tumblr

Memes with the phrase also started popping up in other formats. Anytime something new and unusual pops up in the news cycle, the meme in all its iterations is soon to follow.

Tired of Living Through Major Historical Events memes

0 days since last histroic and unprecedented event meme
@darlingfreddie/Tumblr
kid scratching his head with caption 'damn, i'm kind tired of living through major historical events'
@Redrummm/iFunny
incredible historical events meme
@Redrummm/iFunny
chris farley 'getting pretty tired of living through historical events'
@Redrummm/iFunny
fairly oddparents 'this is where i'd put my month without a major historical event if i had one'
u/STEIGR/Reddit
'millennials chilling watching theri 173rd historical event in real time wondering if they should make their car payment' pedro pascal meme
u/STEIGR/Reddit
'god trying to fit as many major historical events into the 2020s as possible' patrick starr meme
u/STEIGR/Reddit
8 year old me going to bed saying 'I hope something good happens' and prsent me saying, 'I Ihope whatever bad happens is at least funny'
@Memes/Instagram
'kids 50 years from now trying to figure out why all major historical events happened in a single decade'
@Memes/Instagram
'i don't wanna live through anymore historical events' crying meme
@Memes/Instagram
tumblr thread about major historical events
@CodyBurkett/Imgur
raccoon 'damn i'm kind of tired of living through major historical events'
@CodyBurkett/Imgur
gen z historical events
@CodyBurkett/Imgur
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro proudly serves as a scribe, documenting all the shenanigans happening online. Her writing has been featured across Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, BuzzFeed, and more.

