Tired Of Living Through Major Historical Events: Some memes

The Tired Of Living Through Major Historical Events meme addresses the constant churn of the 24-hour news cycle, often with overwhelming or upsetting news stories as the most prominent. At one time, it was common to refer to certain events as “historical events” or “unprecedented events.” Now, the phrases are often used sarcastically or in jest. As more occurs, the less historical and unprecedented each event feels.

Meme origins

The turn of phrase became a meme during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It began when one Twitter user tweeted what many were feeling. On March 21, 2020, @aardvarsk wrote, “I am tired of being a part of a major historical event.”

It wasn’t long until the tweet spread to other social media networks. Many felt they could identify with that feeling, especially during that uncertain time. We were all being inundated with so much information that the disaster fatigue had set in.

Days later, Tumblr’s @darlingfreddie shared a Squidward badge meme with the phrase “I really wish I wasn’t living through a major historical event right now!”

Memes with the phrase also started popping up in other formats. Anytime something new and unusual pops up in the news cycle, the meme in all its iterations is soon to follow.

Tired of Living Through Major Historical Events memes

