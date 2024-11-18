KSI’s track “Thick Of It” gets the meme treatment

YouTuber KSI’s single “Thick Of It” has been turned into a meme across social media in which users mock the YouTuber-turned-rapper, referring to his song as “generic” or the perfect “Minecraft movie end credit song.”

Featured Video

What is KSI’s “Thick Of It”?

KSI’s “Thick Of It” is a song that features rapper Trippie Redd. It was released on YouTube on Oct. 6, 2024, and went viral across social media platforms shortly afterward.

The most viral clip of the song features the second verse lyrics, “From the screen, to the ring, to the pen, to the king. Where’s my crown? That’s my bling. Always drama when I ring. See, I believe that if I see it in my heart, smash through the ceiling ’cause I’m reachin’ for the stars. Woah-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, this is how the story goes.”

Advertisement

What does being ‘in the thick of it’ mean?

The new song’s title refers to the idea of being “in the most active or dangerous part of a particular situation or activity,” according to Cambridge Dictionary. It means that the person is in the middle of all of the action and often has a first-person look at a given situation.

Given KSI’s lyrics in the third verse, he appears to be saying that he’s at the center of a controversy surrounded by haters: “Highway to heaven, I’m just cruisin’ by my lone. They cast me out, left me for dead, them people cold.” He tells a story of redemption, saying that despite being “cast out” he “took the wheel” and then rose again.

Advertisement

While some could argue that this could be a reference to the recent Lunchly controversy, the first time the song was performed was on Aug. 31, 2024, and Lunchly was launched on Sept. 16, 2024.

Fan reactions

The majority of fan reactions to KSI’s “Thick Of It” have been negative, with folks saying that it sounds too generic or posting memes connecting the song to one of KSI’s other ventures, such as Lunchly and Prime Energy Drink.

Youtubers turning to music will always be such a coin toss because they’ll either make a whole Christmas album with a voice rivalling Frank Sinatra or they’re KSI and make Thick of It https://t.co/sHRQaMrnPU pic.twitter.com/1f5tRqzUly — Rel (Robotfucker) (@DewEnjoyer) November 8, 2024

Advertisement

TikToker @unreal.hiphop was one of the first to poke fun at the new song, saying in their video’s text overlay, “WARNING!! KSI IS THREATENING TO RELEASE WHATEVER THIS IS!!!” Their TikTok has been viewed over 6.5 million times since Oct. 1 and has over 12.3K comments.

One TikToker commented, “should require a license to make music.”

Advertisement

Another person played off of the lyrics in the clip, writing, “From the hawk 💻 to the tuah 💍 to the RIZZ 🖊️to the edge 🤴 wheres my gyat 👑 thats my sigma 💎 always gooning when i reign [proud]”

Advertisement

The sound from Unreal HipHop’s video spread as a meme trend, from people poking fun at “how KSI thought we’d react to this song” to acting out the specific lyrics from the second verse.

Advertisement

Others over on Reddit on X (formerly known as Twitter) started posting memes about KSI’s new song, with many focusing on how they feel the lyrics are disingenuous or pointing out how people on social media feel about the song.

”KSI throughout the entirety of ‘thick of it,’” wrote u/WineOnReddit, posting the following meme on the r/memes subreddit.

Advertisement

“date idea: we cuddle up on the couch watching talk tuah, nice candlelit lunchly dinner while Thick Of It by KSI plays in the background,” wrote one person on X.

Advertisement

Related memes:

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.