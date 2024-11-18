Advertisement
KSI’s track “Thick Of It” gets the meme treatment

Anna Good
Single design with a cut out of a Prime Energy drink over a man who is made of ice. There is a meme that reads 'Guys stop making memes about hating KSI's new song. I can't like them all.

YouTuber KSI’s single “Thick Of It” has been turned into a meme across social media in which users mock the YouTuber-turned-rapper, referring to his song as “generic” or the perfect “Minecraft movie end credit song.”

What is KSI’s “Thick Of It”?

KSI’s “Thick Of It” is a song that features rapper Trippie Redd. It was released on YouTube on Oct. 6, 2024, and went viral across social media platforms shortly afterward.

The most viral clip of the song features the second verse lyrics, “From the screen, to the ring, to the pen, to the king. Where’s my crown? That’s my bling. Always drama when I ring. See, I believe that if I see it in my heart, smash through the ceiling ’cause I’m reachin’ for the stars. Woah-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh, this is how the story goes.”

What does being ‘in the thick of it’ mean?

The new song’s title refers to the idea of being “in the most active or dangerous part of a particular situation or activity,” according to Cambridge Dictionary. It means that the person is in the middle of all of the action and often has a first-person look at a given situation. 

Given KSI’s lyrics in the third verse, he appears to be saying that he’s at the center of a controversy surrounded by haters: “Highway to heaven, I’m just cruisin’ by my lone. They cast me out, left me for dead, them people cold.” He tells a story of redemption, saying that despite being “cast out” he “took the wheel” and then rose again. 

While some could argue that this could be a reference to the recent Lunchly controversy, the first time the song was performed was on Aug. 31, 2024, and Lunchly was launched on Sept. 16, 2024.

Fan reactions

The majority of fan reactions to KSI’s “Thick Of It” have been negative, with folks saying that it sounds too generic or posting memes connecting the song to one of KSI’s other ventures, such as Lunchly and Prime Energy Drink. 

TikToker @unreal.hiphop was one of the first to poke fun at the new song, saying in their video’s text overlay, “WARNING!! KSI IS THREATENING TO RELEASE WHATEVER THIS IS!!!” Their TikTok has been viewed over 6.5 million times since Oct. 1 and has over 12.3K comments.

@unreal.hiphop WARNING, KSI threatens to release new music! #fyp #fypp #rapper #music #ksi #hiphop #drake #kanye #travisscott ♬ original sound – Unreal HipHop

One TikToker commented, “should require a license to make music.”

TikTok comment that reads, 'Minecraft movie end credit song (skull emojis)'
@user4368367568754/TikTok
TikTok comment that reads, 'pe teachers gonna go crazy when they hear this (sob and pray emojis)'
@user4368367568754/TikTok

Another person played off of the lyrics in the clip, writing, “From the hawk 💻 to the tuah 💍 to the RIZZ 🖊️to the edge 🤴 wheres my gyat 👑 thats my sigma 💎 always gooning when i reign [proud]”

TikTok comment that reads, 'Ts wasn't released it escaped (sob emoji)'
@theoneguyontiktok_/TikTok
TikTok comment that reads, 'this song saved me. I’ve been suffering from a severe depression episode, when the KSI song came on the radio, and I got out of my bed for the first time in 3 months to turn it off'
@theoneguyontiktok_/TikTok
The sound from Unreal HipHop’s video spread as a meme trend, from people poking fun at “how KSI thought we’d react to this song” to acting out the specific lyrics from the second verse.

@marquitos.g Ksi fall off needs to be studied💀Took inspo from @natalie tran ⭐️ #ksi #music #thickofit #rapper #trending #trend #cringe #fypage #fyp #xbcyza #meme #funny #viral ♬ original sound – Unreal HipHop
Thick of It meme TikTok of a man miming all the lyrics from the song.
@daviddaly10/TikTok
@4.4kyz #ksi #fyp #meme #foryo ♬ original sound – Unreal HipHop
Thick of It meme with SpongeBob eating popcorn on the floor while watching TV.
@rustlordfromfortnite/TikTok
@chillestcat FROM THE SCREEN TO THE RING TO THE PEN TO THE KING 😭🙏📺🥊✏️👑‼️‼️ #ksi #thickofit #cats #hiphop #rap #cat #catsoftiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – Unreal HipHop

Others over on Reddit on X (formerly known as Twitter) started posting memes about KSI’s new song, with many focusing on how they feel the lyrics are disingenuous or pointing out how people on social media feel about the song.

”KSI throughout the entirety of ‘thick of it,’” wrote u/WineOnReddit, posting the following meme on the r/memes subreddit.

Thick of It meme
u/WineOnReddit via Reddit
Thick of It meme
u/WineOnReddit via Reddit
'Guys stop making memes about hating KSI's new song. I can't like them all.'
u/WineOnReddit via Reddit

“date idea: we cuddle up on the couch watching talk tuah, nice candlelit lunchly dinner while Thick Of It by KSI plays in the background,” wrote one person on X.

Thick Of It meme that reads, 'Ok so what was the sonic weapon used by the united states to defeat the chinese?' 'Thick of it by KSI?' 'Correct billy.'
u/Afraid-Milk6614 via Reddit
Tweet that reads, 'bro… even CoComelon is cooking KSI for his new song 'Thick Of It' (sob emojis)'
u/Afraid-Milk6614 via Reddit
Tweet that reads, 'The difference between KSI’s comments under his 2 songs 'Thick of it' and 'Low'' showing negative comments on Thick Of It and positive comments on Low.
@ksinews_/X
