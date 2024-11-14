TikTok is loving Blanksheet Playa, their new anti-incel icon

Blanksheet Playa (@blanksheet.playa) is a comedic TikTok account parodying “player” culture, with videos offering advice around dating, navigating social anxiety, positivity, and above all, respecting women.

Who is Blanksheet Playa?

Blanksheet Playa is a comedic TikTok account whose creator makes short videos called “playa moves,” dispensing advice about dating, social anxiety, positivity, and being considerate and chivalrous towards women.

A parody of the “player/pickup culture” mindset and behaviors of the 2010’s, Blanksheet Playa is an example of wholesome content that attracts viewers through its humor; yet in doing so, succeeds in promoting thoughtful outlooks on men’s mental health and women’s emotional and physical safety.

I followed instantly after the bars he dropped in this one 😭 https://t.co/VoimFBfqgm pic.twitter.com/IkYvBPJuJJ — big dawg izzi (@cookedknees) November 11, 2024

What does Blanksheet Playa’s name mean?

The creator’s name refers to two things. First, the idea of a “blank sheet,” or “blank sheet mindset, a self-help term referring to keeping your mind “blank,” or “open,” thus leaving your mind open to positive opportunity, change, and accomplishments.

The “playa” portion of Blanksheet Playa’s name is a response/spinoff of the word “player.” He is a “playa,” not a “player,” the distinction, the account makes, is that players “deceive, undermine and lie to women to get into bed with them. Playas use our ability in a positive way, to have mutually respecting and honest relationships with women.”

What are Blanksheet Playa’s ‘Playa Move’ TikToks?

Each video is titled “Playa Move,” and numbered chronologically. Most begin with “playa move,” and end with “real playa shit.” To date, there are 34 “playa moves” that have all kinds of directives around wearing condoms, performing oral sex, gargling with salt water, staying away from dating apps, and walking women home at night.

Some takes are…a little less progressive; including the advice to “not read,” (it “kills creativity”) and “hide your emotions.”

Where did Blanksheet Playa come from?

According to Upworthy, Blanksheet Playa is a creator from Vancouver whose identity is unknown. Posting his first TikTok on October 9th, Blanksheet Playa is relatively new to the platform, though his posts garner anywhere from 20K to 1M views and hundreds (sometimes thousands) of comments.

Social media reactions

TikTok loves Blanksheet Playa, as reflected in the many encouraging comments on both TikTok and X. @WORM_LOVER on X sums the sentiment for Blanksheet Playa up nicely, saying “there’s a dude on tiktok giving ‘real playa advice’ and its all about respecting women and how to deal with social anxiety. the kicker is his techniques fucking work lmao’

The general experience of Blanksheet Playa’ seems similar among fans; they come to his TikTok account to laugh and find themselves somewhat moved and inspired by his advice.

“I was waiting for a punchline,’ wrote a commenter on one of the videos, “and then by the end i didn’t want a punchline.” Another wrote, “legitimately the best playa wisdom on the web.” Still another said, “wow, I expected a joke but that was solid advice.” The outpouring of encouragement and positivity in the comments of Blanksheet Playa’s account is both surprising and uplifting.

He also likes engaging with his audience in positive, genuine (and often humorous) ways. Typical responses to TikTok comments include “anytime playa,” much love playa,” “that’s wassup playa,” and overwhelmingly, “Respect playa.”

Cultural context

A response to the rise of the right in tandem with Donald Trump’s 2024 election win, as well as the rise of male aggression online, the Blanksheet Playa account uses an ironic character archetype to subvert expectations, promote progressive values and women’s rights, wisdom and humility. In three words: Real playa shit.

